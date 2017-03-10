Tutors International listed in 2017 edition of Spear's 500 index

What really sets Tutors International apart is our determination to put the needs of our clients at the fore of any advice or decision that needs to be given or taken.

The Spear's 500 was the first comprehensive guide of its kind, including top private client advisors, wealth managers, and other HNW service providers from across the globe. Tutors International secured the coveted feature in the Education section of the guide, alongside revered institutions such as Regent's College, for its 'completely unrivalled and tailored service to UHNWs around the world'.

Mr Caller said of the listing: "2016 was a record-breaking year for Tutors International, and we work hard to design and deliver an unparalleled, bespoke service for each of our clients. We are delighted to be recognised in the Spear's 500, and we continue to strive for our well-renowned level of excellence."

Founded in 1999, Tutors International has built its reputation on a rigorous approach to due diligence and Mr Caller's ability to seek out talented private tutors who match the needs of each client, whether it is a full-time homeschooling position in a client's home, or travelling the world aboard a private yacht. These tutors are handpicked specifically to meet the needs of children in privileged circumstances and are able to use unique environments to facilitate learning.

Mr Caller added: "What really sets Tutors International apart is our determination to put the needs of our clients at the fore of any advice or decision that needs to be given or taken. Our clients and tutors know that they can contact us for specialised education advice at any time and we also offer access to private healthcare services, wherever they are in the world. We understand the unique challenges that clients and their families face in day to day life, and our own combined teaching experience also means we can better support our tutors. Our feedback in The Good Schools Guide proved that our clients and tutors agree, and now we also have the thumbs up from the experts at Spear's. 2017 is set to be another groundbreaking year for us."

For more information and advice about private tutoring, visit tutors-international.com.

