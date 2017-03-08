Shefik Named Master of Ceremonies at Benefit for Autism New Jersey "I am deeply honored to be selected as Master of Ceremonies at 'Shop. Sell. Strut!’," says Shefik. "According to statistics, more children will be diagnosed with autism this year than AIDS, diabetes, and cancer combined."

Media personality Shefik will serve as Master of Ceremonies at "Shop. Sell. Strut!", which takes place at Lake Terrace, 1690 Oak Street, Lakewood, New Jersey 08701, on April 29, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at shopsellstrut.ticketspice.com/shop-sell-strut, with prices ranging from $8 to $15. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Autism New Jersey.

"Shop. Sell. Strut!" is a fashion forward event, the most unique of its kind. It’s a modern day fashion show with a twist. The event starts out with the opportunity to enjoy sips, sweets, and local entertainment, while shopping for gently worn pageant, dance, and cheer wardrobe. Then, move over to Designer and Boutique Row, for the latest runway fashions being offered, with a deep discount on event day only. Participate in the extensive silent auction. Join the pearl party fun. Watch live confectionery taste testings. Meet and greet with celebrity guests. The highlight is a couture fashion show, featuring the latest runway trends from top designers and local New Jersey boutiques.

"I am deeply honored to be selected as Master of Ceremonies at 'Shop. Sell. Strut!’," says Shefik. "According to statistics, more children will be diagnosed with autism this year than AIDS, diabetes, and cancer combined. Since April is National Autism Awareness Month, I am committed to lending my voice, to echo the mission of Autism New Jersey."

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Signs typically appear during early childhood and affect a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others. ASD is defined by a certain set of behaviors and is a "spectrum condition" that affects individuals differently and to varying degrees. There is no known single cause of autism, but increased awareness and early diagnosis/intervention and access to appropriate services/supports lead to significantly improved outcomes.

During the week of April 24, 2017, Shefik will broadcast a special episode of his nationally-syndicated terrestrial radio show, "Shefik presents Invocation", focusing on the topic of "Fashion", as well as autism awareness. Previous fashion-related guests of the radio show have included Angelo Ellerbee (President and CEO, Double XXposure); Duane Gazi-White (Co-Founder and President, Re.new Artists, Imaging and Consulting); Rashgene Gazi-White (Co-Founder and Vice President, Re.new Artists, Imaging and Consulting); and Eloisa Diaz-Sanz, who serves as a Senior Designer at many iconic brands. For more information on this episode and schedules, visit invocation.co/show/episode/songs-to-invoke-fashion-2.

"When I was ten, my parents sat me down to explain my younger brother’s disabilities," says Alyssa Lego, Co-Founder, "Shop. Sell. Strut!". "They told me I may need to one day take care of him. But, the fact of the matter is, my brother has taken care of me in more ways than I could have ever imagined. He taught me to live in a world without judgement and negative stereotyping. 'Shop. Sell. Strut!' is what I know how to do. It’s my way to inspire others to live a life of acceptance, mutual respect, patience, and tolerance. To accept and love people just as they are. To be inspired by the difference."

"Alyssa and I made a commitment to each other to do something truly memorable in support of the autistic community," adds Amanda Witkowski, Co-Founder, "Shop. Sell. Strut!". "We’ve taken everything we love, while involving everyone we love, and it has all grown into something beyond our wildest imagination. It is a fashion extravaganza!"

Sponsors of "Shop. Sell. Strut!" include QVC, New York Giants, New York Jets, New York Knicks, Pandora, Paul Mitchell the School Jersey Shore, D.MONACO, Talisha White, Elizabeth Delgado, The Right Fit Dresses & Alterations, Karlene Lindsay Designs, Hustling Spirit, Bravura Magazine, P.G. Photography, Cakes by Maria G, DJ Nick, Stillwell-Hansen, Ta Chic Boutique, Elizabeth Cordelia, Serengetee, Letiel Bondinat, Colour Pop, Jenkinson's Aquarium, Marc Defang, The Karate Dojo, Xande Fadee, Hookist, and Nyea's Party.

About Shefik

Shefik is an accomplished industry insider, who has appeared on MTV, SiriusXM, PBS, network television, and in print media. He has held senior-level positions at many Fortune 500 companies and celebrated brands, including IBM, NBCUniversal, MTV World, Merriam-Webster, and Wolters Kluwer. A seasoned pro in social media with a career background as a Lead Architect and Senior Web Developer, Shefik is on the cutting edge of new media. As a videographer and producer, his work has been featured in television broadcasts and video productions for TIME Magazine, The Washington Center, Unsung (TV One), and Broadway World. Additionally, his photography has been featured in print and online publications, such as Harvard Kennedy School Magazine, Playbill, and China Press.

About 'Shefik presents Invocation'

Aptly titled "Shefik presents Invocation", the nationally-syndicated, multiple award-winning radio show is a mesmerizing and thought-provoking journey through musical discovery and appreciation that spans the decades. The show is currently broadcast on 22 terrestrial radio stations and frequencies throughout the United States. Each one-hour episode, executive-produced and hosted by media personality Shefik, highlights one relatable focal point (chosen by Shefik), along with an accompanying playlist of songs (curated by Shefik), encompassing a unique thematic concept that invigorates the audience with creative impact. Top recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on the weekly topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. The radio show's online hub at invocation.co serves as a conduit for discussion of the show, while featuring related videos and auxiliary content. The journey continues right here and everywhere.

About Autism New Jersey

Autism New Jersey is the largest statewide network of parents and professionals, dedicated to improving lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorders. It is a non-profit organization, committed to ensuring safe and fulfilling lives for individuals with autism, their families, and the professionals who support them. Through awareness, credible information, education, and public policy initiatives, Autism New Jersey leads the way to lifelong individualized services provided with skill and compassion. Self-advocates, families, the professionals who work with them, government officials, the media, and concerned state residents all turn to Autism New Jersey for information, compassionate support, and training. The organization recognizes the autism community’s many contributions to society and work to enhance their resilience, abilities and quality of life.

