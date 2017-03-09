Egbert Veldhuis I am thrilled to be part of this talented team that’s on top of its game when it comes to future-proof object storage in the era of the hybrid cloud. —Egbert Veldhuis, EMEA Marketing Manager, Cloudian

Cloudian, Inc., a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage systems, has announced a series of appointments across Europe in order to meet growing demand for its technology. The company has also added a number of key customers across EMEA, alongside new distribution partnerships with BigTec and ADN Distribution.

Egbert Veldhuis has been appointed to lead Cloudian’s regional marketing team as EMEA Marketing Manager. Veldhuis is an experienced marketing specialist who has held previous roles with Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Terremark and Dedigate. Before joining Cloudian, he headed the EMEA channels marketing department at Verizon.

At Cloudian, Veldhuis will be focusing on building the brand with end users as well as in the indirect sales channel. Cloudian now has a 13 strong team on the ground in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Benelux in addition to a regional technical support team to maximize sales and service capabilities across the region.

Cloudian’s rapid customer growth in EMEA continues as demand for hybrid cloud storage accelerates with service providers and enterprises. New customers include ReeVo Cloud in Italy, Purity IT in Norway, and Sithabile in South Africa, as well as an upcoming implementation announcement in Switzerland. Customers are implementing Cloudian HyperStore as a central component of their own Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) solutions.

This momentum continues a trend over the last 12 months, which saw Cloudian reach a number of milestones. In addition to securing $41 million in Series D funding, the company launched a pan-EMEA object storage demonstration center in Amsterdam.

“The timing for me to join Cloudian is just perfect,” explained Veldhuis. “The HyperStore product is very well positioned to meet the growing demand for cost efficient and easy to manage object storage solutions. I am thrilled to be part of this talented team that’s on top of its game when it comes to future-proof object storage in the era of the hybrid cloud.”

