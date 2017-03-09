Netanya, Israel: Intensix, developer of a real-time predictive analytics platform for early detection of patient deterioration in the ICU and high acuity departments of hospitals, announced today that on March 8th, at 2:30 p.m., company founder and CEO Mr. Gal Salomon will present on the topic: Predictive Critical Care: Using Big Data in Healthcare at The Imec Technology Forum (ITF) 2017 meeting at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv. The presentation will cover Mr. Salomon’s experience with previous startups and the venture capital industry and how these lessons are being applied to Intensix.

“At Intensix, success is defined as harnessing the power of technology to save lives by tangibly changing the expectations and deliverables of critical care worldwide,” said Mr. Salomon. “Intensix is growing at a rapid speed, with clinical development progressing very nicely and recruitment of the best and brightest a current priority. This is a very exciting time at Intensix and a great time to get involved. I look forward to meeting everyone at ITF.”

Mr. Salomon is one of Israel’s best known serial entrepreneurs, having repeatedly shepherded technology from the concept phase to mass deployment and guided companies from seed stage through M&A with large multi-nationals. He is the founder of Sansa Security (formerly Discretix), where he served as CEO until he joined Pitango Venture Capital as a Venture Partner. During this time, he also continued as the active Chairman at Discretix, until it was acquired by ARM in 2015. Prior to founding Discretix, he served in multiple positions at DSP Communications (NYSE: DSP) and at Intel.

The Imec Technology Forum (ITF) is an initiative of Imec, the world-leading R&D and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technology. Committed to drive disruptive innovation, imec leverages the expertise of nearly 3,500 top scientists and engineers, and a partner network including the world’s leading companies in ICT, communication and healthcare.

About Intensix

Intensix provides healthcare providers and administrators with high-accuracy predictive analytics that improve clinical outcomes and reduce hospital costs. The Intensix innovative analytics solution detects deterioration in real-time and delivers predictive warnings during all phases of a patient’s stay in the ICU and other high-acuity departments. Driven by innovative predictive modelling and advanced high-dimensional analytics techniques, the Intensix platform has the flexibility to manage entire patient populations as well as individualized treatment needs.

