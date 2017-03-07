We are pleased that Terry has been recognized for his proven expertise in developing the tools, processes and knowledge base for supply chain transformation,” said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced that Terry Boe, Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain at MultiTech has been recognized as a “Pro to Know” by Supply and Demand Chain Executive.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, in manufacturing and non- manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list includes individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

“We are pleased that Terry has been recognized for his proven expertise in developing the tools, processes and knowledge base for supply chain transformation,” said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. “Terry’s team is one of the best in the business and this award further reinforces their excellence in the industry.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com.

