Its overall ease of use, management from one console and instant email recovery makes it an essential add-on to every Office 365 mailbox

Powered by Acronis, Office 365 Backup is available from today in the MessageStream Cloud Marketplace and enables IT professionals to bring the safest, easiest and most secure email backup to their clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Having partnered with the award-winning vendor in 2015, Giacom has successfully delivered Acronis Backup Cloud to many of its partners currently using the Cloud Marketplace.

Ian Beckwith, Head of Products and Propositions at Giacom, said: “Our partnership with Acronis means Office 365 Backup will be seen as a new value-added product in our Cloud Marketplace, complementing the current backup solutions available. Its overall ease of use, management from one console and instant email recovery makes it an essential add-on to every Office 365 mailbox purchased by partners.”

Office 365 Backup for mailboxes will be available to purchase as an unlimited backup storage option for partners at a fixed cost price on a per mailbox, per month basis.

For more information on Office 365 Backup, contact the MessageStream Cloud Marketplace on 0333 332 0888.