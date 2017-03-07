AARP is pleased to announce the finalists of its sixth Innovation@50+ LivePitch event in the categories of caregiving health technology and financial technology. The 20 startup companies, ten in caregiving health and ten in financial technologies will be part of the dual-pitch event which will be held Wednesday April 12 and Thursday April 13, 2017, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. Innovation@50+ LivePitch is unique in bringing together innovative startups pitching before expert judges and AARP members.

Throughout the event industry experts will discuss issues and current challenges with caregiving and saving and planning related to the 50+ age group. Registration is still open at limited early bird pricing of $99.00 for two full days of content. To register, please visit http://www.innovation50plus.org.

“This year’s pool of applicants was as strong as any in the previous five years. For 2017 we were pleased to expand and include a second pitch day on financial technology with an emphasis on savings and planning,” said Jody Holtzman, senior vice president, Market Innovation, AARP. “The consistently solid interest in our pitch program is exciting, as we work to place consumers at the center of the innovation. We look forward to a robust and rigorous competition among the 20 companies in April.”

AARP’s Innovation@50+ LivePitch event is a two day pitch competition for emerging startups in caregiving health and financial technologies. Each day the event will begin with conference sessions on caregiving, and savings and planning, respectively, including keynotes from Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO AARP, and Jean Chatzky, Financial Editor of NBC’s TODAY Show. Each afternoon, finalist companies in each category will present their business plans on stage in three minute presentations to a panel of judges that includes venture capitalists and angel investors.

By facilitating the event, AARP seeks to serve and deliver on its purpose of empowering people 50+ to choose how they live their best lives. Innovation@50+ LivePitch is unique since it features AARP members who listen to the pitches and share feedback in real time, providing the companies invaluable market data on the spot and on occasion disrupt the thinking for more positive outcomes and impact.

The 20 finalists, selected from over 200 applicants to present at the 6th AARP Innovation@50+ LivePitch event, include the following caregiving health technology companies:



Aegle Palette, San Francisco, CA, works to prevent and revert chronic diseases by empowering patients and providers with complete nutritional and lifestyle data. @AEGLEPalette

AgeWell Global, London, UK, seeks to improve the psychosocial well-being and health of less able older adults through tech-enabled, peer companions who address emotional, social, and physical health through regular home visits, periodic phone calls, and algorithm-driven referrals to health care providers and links to social networks in their communities. @AgeWellGlobal

BrainCheck, Houston, TX, offers a rapid, mobile cognitive tracking platform for cognitive health assessments to be a routine part of life for everyone. In under 10 minutes, they assess multiple cognitive domains, and deliver results immediately, tracking changes from a person’s baseline and from the population average. @BrainCheck

Ceresti Health, Carlsbad, CA, empowers family caregivers to tackle chronic conditions and care challenges for loved ones living with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias. Their personalized digital health programs provide caregivers with education, support, care plans and coaching to improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs. @CerestiHealth

GoGoGrandparent, Mountain View, CA, helps older adults access and use on demand transportation and offers extra tools for caregivers. @GoGoGrandparent

iBeat, San Francisco, CA, is an emergency response network making the world safer by giving people the fastest access to care in an emergency via a smartwatch that continually monitors users’ heart activity. In an emergency, iBeat will instantly alert the user, their loved ones, and 911, helping ensure immediate care and potentially saving the user’s life. @ibeatwatch

Kinto, Cambridge, MA, is a smartphone app that helps family caregivers with finances, medical bills, prescriptions, legal documents, and simply keeping Mom or Dad safe, happy, and healthy. Kinto is always in your purse or pocket with practical advice, useful tools, and a community of fellow caregivers sharing their support. @kintocare

Marvee, St. Petersburg, FL, is a voice-driven, care-companion service imbued with alerts, home safety and family interaction functions, providing awareness, peace of mind and social engagement. @askmarvee

PillDrill, Las Vegas, NV, is a smart medication tracking system that intelligently modernizes the pill taking experience. PillDrill is easy to use, adapts seamlessly to any medication routine, and works whether a person manages their own medication regimen or someone else’s. @PillDrill

Siren Care, San Francisco, CA, is a smart sock with sensors embedded inside the fabric that tracks temperature and can find injury in real time, improving the lives of people living with diabetes. @SirenCare

The 10 financial technology company finalists:



Abaris, New York, NY, is the platform for the Personal Pension, the first digital, diversified, and guaranteed way to generate income in retirement. The Personal Pension is a low-cost subscription product with no minimum and offered direct. @myabaris

EverSafe, New York, NY, is a learning system that protects seniors against fraud, identity theft and age-related issues by monitoring for erratic activity across accounts and institutions, alerting members and designated caregivers/professionals. @EverSafeSeniors

Fabric Wealth, Baltimore, MD, provides high quality financial advice to the mass affluent market

Golden, San Francisco, CA, financial care for your parents, managing seniors’ money, pays bills, increases government benefits, and reduces medical, housing and living costs – delivering an average savings of 20%. @joingolden

LifeSite, Mountain View, CA, helps people to manage life’s most important documents/information such as property, legal, medical, insurance, wills, trusts, passwords, etc. in our secure cloud platform, and easily share and collaborate with family members, advisors, real estate agents, and your trustees. @lifesiteco

Pefin, New York, NY, is an AI financial advisor, customizing a long-term financial plan and a personalized savings strategy delivering real-time, actionable and fiduciary financial advice. @pefininc

Shift, Milwaukee, WI, is an uber-easy savings application that helps its users Shift habits and mindsets, while saving money in the background of their everyday lives. @shiftsavings

SilverBills, New Rochelle, NY, receives, scrutinizes and ensures clients' bills are paid correctly and on-time with a bill paying services using transparent technology. @SilverBills

True Link, San Francisco, CA, is a diversified financial services firm focused exclusively on supporting the needs of people in retirement via sophisticated financial algorithms to deliver personalized retirement investment plans. @TrueLinkFin

United Income, Washington, DC, offers holistic money management solution for older retail clients, using technology to understand consumer finance in ways never before possible. @unitedincome

Alternate companies for both caregiving health technology and financial technology can be found on the website at http://www.innovation50plus.org

Previous AARP Innovation@50+ LivePitch events have been held in Boston, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Miami, and last year’s event at PlugandPlay Tech Center, Sunnyvale, CA. Of the first 50 finalists, 26 raised over $172 million in venture investment, and another four companies exited through acquisition.

Additional information, including 2017 sponsors, judges and coaches, as well as programming content and speakers, will be provided at http://www.innovation50plus.org.

Media are invited to attend the 6th AARP Innovation@50+ LivePitch event and may register by contacting Laura Beck, laurabeck@adeointeractive.com. AARP executives, past winners and 2017 finalists are available for interviews.

The AARP Innovation @50+ LivePitch event is produced with support by Adeo InterActive.

