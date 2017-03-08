The CovePDF Solution to Enhance the Way Users Work

CovePDF CovePDF is unique in that it provides easy and free password protection capabilities. It has a user friendly interface with a minimalistic design and it is built on the most modern platform, Electron.

Seavus is pleased to announce its enriched partnership with Licensor I-Produkts for a new product that is going to enhance the way companies work with PDF files. The launch aims to enter and succeed in this highly competitive market by offering simple yet advanced features in a necessity product, which are not offered by other PDF Readers.

CovePDF is unique in that it provides easy password protection capabilities. It has a user friendly interface with a minimalistic design, it is built on the most modern platform, Electron, and it holds all the key components for driving the PDF market.

Key benefits of CovePDF:



Document protection with password and permissions – the user is the master of the PDF files, and can prevent the file from being opened or restrict access to certain features like printing, commenting or digital signing.

Digital signage and verification of documents – the reader offers easy digital signing by using a trusted certificate issued from a third party provider or the option to create a new one inside the software itself.

Minimalistic design - brings the most important features to the forefront, with single click actions and minimized distractions.

Easy reviews and commenting - open and successfully complete screen fillable forms, add comment notes, highlight text or use any other text markup tools.

What is behind the Product Idea?

“We see the PDF as a format that will revolutionize the way companies work. Documents can be created, exchanged, signed, approved and archived without the need for hardcopy evidence. We agreed to take the approach of ‘less is more’, but putting even more on top – ‘something like’ a password protection option in our first reader release. We love minimalistic designs, one-click away toolbars without annoying pop-ups and we use modern building platforms for cross platform apps.” Stojan Gancev, R&D Manager.

Pricing, availability and next steps

The product is free of charge at its initial launch module. Further steps of product development are already ongoing to enhance the product into a fully featured editor for PDF documents. Companies and organizations are encouraged to send their feedback or even send a specific request for adding customized features and we can improve the way they work.

CovePDF is available for Windows and Mac OSX and can be downloaded from the official website, and soon will be available on Windows store and Mac App Store.

To find out more about CovePDF, visit: http://www.covepdf.com

About Seavus:

Seavus is an international software development, outsourcing and consulting company with a proven track-record in providing successful enterprise-wide business solutions. The company has over 700+ IT experts worldwide and offers a variety of products and service options, successfully covering the European and US market from several offices in the world. Seavus’s expanding portfolio covers: Telecom BSS/OSS, Billing solutions, CRM, CEM, Business Intelligence and DWH solutions, Banking, Insurance and Financial platforms, Embedded solutions, Business and consumer products, Mobile and gaming solutions, Managed services, as well as custom development, quality assurance, consultancy and resourcing. The Seavus portfolio includes over 3,500 customers, including leading worldwide telecoms and handset manufacturers, organizations from the banking and finance industry, consumer electronics, technology, education, government, and health, to name but a few.

Seavus is a globally authorized master distributor of I-Produkts for CovePDF.

