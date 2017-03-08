This program will help Consulate and trade representatives understand the role of the REALTORS® here in Illinois and what we can do for international real estate investors, customers and clients.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group has announced that Mikus Kins was named by the Illinois REALTORS® Association as one of a select few members who will work with foreign consulates to promote the state’s real estate business.

Kins was selected to represent the association as it works to build ties with The Republic of Lithuania. The partnership is through the association’s Consulate General Liaison program, which matches members with experience in international real estate with foreign consulates.

“Increasingly, the business of real estate is international,” said Doug Carpenter, Illinois REALTORS® 2017 president. “Our members know the market well, and for a foreign investor working with a consulate office, having our expertise is invaluable.”

Now in its second year, the program has grown to include liaisons working with China, India, Philippines, Great Britain and Poland. Kins will work with the Republic of Lithuania consulate based in Chicago. In all, the program has forged connections with over 20 consulates in Illinois, representing countries on six continents.

Lithuanian Consul General Marijus Gudynas has noted that cooperation with Illinois REALTORS® could help intensify mutually beneficial relationships. “It would expand bilateral real estate cooperation as well as share best practices and knowledge. I believe that could result in new business opportunities both in Illinois and Lithuania,” said Gudynas.

Consulates are important links between the home country and the U.S. Overseen by a Consul General, these offices provide varying levels of assistance for their citizens while in the U.S. and also help foster commercial, cultural, and economic relations.

Illinois REALTORS® has been a longtime supporter of building international trade in the state. The Association annually participates in the MIPIM real estate conference in Cannes, France, one of the largest in the world, and has sponsored training for members to obtain their Certified International Property Specialist designation.

“I am really excited to be able to help market Illinois as a destination for foreign direct investment,” said Kins. “This program will help Consulate and trade representatives understand the role of the REALTORS® here in Illinois and what we can do for international real estate investors, customers and clients.”

Mikus Kins has over 15 years of experience in real estate and global financial services including four years working in London, UK. Kins is a native of Chicago, but holds dual U.S. and E.U. citizenships. Kins earned his Masters of Business Administration in Finance with minors in Real Estate and International Business from The Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University and his Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Relations and European History from Brown University.

Illinois REALTORS® represents more than 44,000 members engaged in all aspects of the real estate business. Celebrating its 100th year of service, the association provides services to members in the areas of professional standards, education and advocacy for private property rights.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group is a full-service real estate firm with nearly 1,500 real estate professionals and staff in 23 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, Western Suburban communities and Harbor Country, Michigan. Deep local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the top real estate brand in the nation. Affiliated and ancillary services in the form of HomeServices Lending, Fort Dearborn Title, and Fort Dearborn Insurance complete the comprehensive services offered to clients. Visit KoenigRubloff.com.