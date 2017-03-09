Tosh Tricas, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, Vice President of Community Management at ICON Management Services, Inc., has been appointed to the Community Associations Institute (CAI)’s Association of Professional Community Managers (APCM) Board. CAI’s APCM Board has selected Tricas to take on a managerial role in serving the remainder of the 2017 term effective March 1, 2017.

APCM represents all community association managers. The board consists of twelve members: four management company CEOs, two large-scale managers, four managers (who are not CEOs or large-scale managers), and two at-large members. The board provides input on policy matters to the CAI Board of Trustees and serves as a key resource to staff.

“The CMCA designation is becoming an international standard for community manager proficiency. I am honored to be a part of a team that is dedicated to the constant improvement of our industry professionals,” remarks Tricas.

Tricas is an active member of the CAI, where he earned his CMCA, AMS and PCAM designations. Tricas serves on CAI’s Education Committee for the West Coast Chapter. He is passionate about the training opportunities that CAI offers to managers and boards alike.

Tricas served in the U.S. Army and was Honorably Discharged. He graduated second in his class at the U.S. Army Jr NCO Academy, Primary Leadership Course. His service awards include The Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Reserve Achievement Medal and Hawkeye Marksmanship Medal.

ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based property management company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, licensed community association managers, PCAMs, lifestyle and fitness directors, talented chefs, experienced club managers, accountants, and more. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage golf and country clubs, homeowners’ associations, resort communities, food and beverage departments, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships. We set the standard by which all others in the industry are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent clubs and communities in Florida and beyond. ICON team members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—a level of service that creates a point of differentiation and a competitive advantage over other management companies. Our commitment lies in helping communities achieve progressive change and ongoing positive results. Learn more about ICON at http://www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261.