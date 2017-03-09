UltraShipTMS Partners with Microdea for Document Management

UltraShipTMS - Beyond TMS This new partnership delivers benefits beyond the ordinary TMS, and can be leveraged to generate additional revenue streams for shippers through the creation of easy, electronic invoicing for the exploitation of new and existing backhaul opportunities.

Keeping with the core ethic of delivering value beyond the typical confines of the transportation department, UltraShipTMS is proud to announce the latest new partnership agreement with document management software provider, Microdea.

Adding Microdea’s Synergize document management solution to a TMS implementation drives value beyond a shipper’s transportation planners to the financial department (AP/AR) by enabling easy, paperless management of important documentation. Synergize supports TMS-generated consolidated invoicing to customers of transportation/shipping charges, collecting and digitizing carrier-incurred receipts for charges like tolls, lumper fees and other assessorial charges.

Shannon Potter, UltraShip’s Director of Application Development discussed how the partnership with Microdea will benefit his company’s customers saying, “This new partnership delivers benefits beyond the ordinary TMS, and can even be leveraged to generate additional revenue streams for shippers through the creation of easy, electronic invoicing for the exploitation of new and existing backhaul opportunities.”

Microdea’s Director of Sales, Jonathan Cowie agreed saying, “Synergize document management software enables companies to capture their critical business documents and data and store it in central repositories for staff to access anytime, anywhere at a moment's notice. The integration between Synergize and UltraShipsTMS will allow data to be accessible within the Synergize portal or directly within the UltraShipsTMS interface, automating the process of validating the indexing criteria from the TMS, enhancing the billing process.”