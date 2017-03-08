“This project is an opportunity for BUILDER & Meritage to lead the industry in never-been-used-before practices, design collaboration & innovation to produce a home that is a demonstration in resilience & renewal," said Peter Goldstone, CEO, Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood, the premier information, media, event, and strategic marketing services company serving the residential, commercial design and construction companies, is teaming up with Meritage Homes, the eighth largest homebuilder in the United States, to produce the Meritage reNEWable Living Home. The project is a pioneering venture in innovative design, engineering, materials science and construction practices that coalesces around transforming the idea of homeownership by delivering homes that renew, grow, change and adapt. The home will be unveiled at the 2018 National Association of Home Builders International Builders’ Show in Orlando, FL.

The Meritage reNEWable Living Home project team will work together over the course of the next year, incorporating existing and proven technologies in a more cost-effective manner so that the homeowner reaps the benefits of those advanced features and technologies at a significantly reduced cost—a price point comparable to similar new homes that do not have those features. In keeping with Meritage’s brand promise of LIFE. BUILT. BETTER., the home will allow its residents to live better—more comfortable, quieter, cleaner, safer and healthier.

“BUILDER and Meritage – alongside the nation’s leading manufacturers, materials and trade partners – are proud to undertake this 12-month content, marketing, research and strategic development initiative that will culminate in a first-of-its-kind concept home at the 2018 International Builders Show,” said Peter Goldstone, CEO of Hanley Wood. “This project is an opportunity for BUILDER and Meritage to lead the industry in never-been-used-before practices, design collaboration and innovation to produce a home that is a demonstration in resilience and renewal.”

The Meritage reNEWable Living Home will be built at The Estates at Parkside, a 111-home community ranging in price from $545,990 - $679,990 in Orlando, FL, a short drive from the Orlando Convention Center. BSB Design, led by Dan Swift, will adapt the Granada elevation, a two-story 5,188 sq. ft. plan featuring 7 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and 4 garages.

“Once confined to the luxury, custom-built home realm and affordable only to the very well-to-do homebuyer, we are proud to be aligned with world-class partners to unpack the design, engineering, development and construction process that make renewal attainable – to bring renewal from the exclusive realm of the aspirational to the wide-world of realistic,” said Steve Hilton, CEO of Meritage.

Visit http://www.builderonline.com/renewable to stay up-to-date with the Meritage reNEWable Living Home project developments.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2015. Meritage Homes builds and sells single-family homes for first-time, move-up, luxury and active adult buyers across the Western, Southwestern and Southeastern United States. Meritage Homes builds in markets including Sacramento, San Francisco Bay area, southern coastal and Inland Empire markets in California; Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin and San Antonio, Texas; Phoenix/Scottsdale, Green Valley and Tucson, Arizona; Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado; Orlando, Tampa and south Florida; Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville-Spartanburg and York County, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Meritage Homes has designed and built over 100,000 homes in its 31-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage Homes is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding. For more information, visit http://www.meritagehomes.com.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.