CrowdCare Corporation, provider of the world’s most advanced cognitive digital care solution for the enterprise, is pleased to announce the closing of a Series A financing. The round was led by Toronto-based ScaleUP Ventures with participation from Brightspark Ventures and Mantella Venture Partners. As part of the funding, Kevin Kimsa, General Partner and co-founder at ScaleUP Ventures, and Mark Skapinker, Managing Partner and co-founder at Brightspark Ventures, will join the CrowdCare Board of Directors.

The capital infusion will be used to rapidly expand CrowdCare’s global sales, marketing and customer success teams as demand skyrockets for proven artificial intelligence (AI) technology from experienced vendors to revolutionize digital customer care in the telecom industry.

“There is so much talk about the rise of artificial intelligence and its ability to revolutionize digital customer care is extremely exciting. We’ve been watching businesses in this space but it has been difficult to find companies with real operational experience – until we found CrowdCare,” said ScaleUP’s Kevin Kimsa. “The AI-based customer service revolution is picking up steam in the enterprise and we wanted to participate with an investment in the leading company in the space.”

CrowdCare has spent four years training its Wysdom platform and gathering massive amounts of data from large enterprise customers. This has created the most advanced solution to deliver automated customer care, which is essential for organizations to engage digitally with subscribers through their preferred channels while improving overall satisfaction. After analyzing millions of customer questions over the past few years, Wysdom has continuously improved its results and will now satisfy 60% of inbound enquiries. Wysdom continues to learn by analyzing thousands of new questions every day.

ScaleUP is backed by a leadership council of the most accomplished business people in Canada, including executives in banking/finance, communications, technology and top retailers. Each member has pledged financial investment, connections into their organizations or both to the investees of ScaleUP Ventures. The firm’s general partners have been involved in some of the biggest exits in Canadian history.

“We have seen this wave of enterprise AI buying coming for years and have positioned CrowdCare as the premier solution in the space,” said Ian Collins, CEO and co-founder of CrowdCare. “We are delighted that ScaleUP and Brightspark share our view of the market and that Mantella remains so excited by our vision for a multi-channel enterprise bot. The expertise, networks and strategic support of these top entrepreneurial leaders will be invaluable as we scale the business globally and across additional industry verticals.”

Collins continued, “Early adopters of the Wysdom technology have seen huge success in both customer satisfaction and economic benefits in this burgeoning market. CrowdCare plans to quickly double or triple in size to meet this demand. Kevin Kimsa and Mark Skapinker bring tremendous experience in building large, high-performing teams and will be invaluable in this next phase of CrowdCare’s growth.”

About CrowdCare

CrowdCare offers the world’s most mature multi-channel enterprise digital care solution to deliver fast, effective and personalized answers to customer questions. Telecommunications companies around the world rely on CrowdCare’s Wysdom solution to deliver exceptional automated answers to their customers while increasing satisfaction and loyalty and reducing customer care expenses. With millions of actual customer questions analyzed over many years, Wysdom is the most effective enterprise digital care solution in the market today.