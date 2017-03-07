Nelson Salazar will host local experts at a panel event titled, “Inside Out: How to Increase Your Curb Appeal to Sell Your Home” on March 23 at 6:00 p.m. My fellow panelists and I have years of experience and expert insight for anyone looking to get their home ready to sell, as well as prospective buyers who want to know what to keep an eye on when viewing homes.

Spring time means selling time, and now is the season for sellers to put their homes on the market. Getting the best offer for a house, however, means more than just listing its availability. Preparing a home for going on the market requires fine attention to details that can easily be overlooked. To make the process easier, Westchester home experts are coming together to share their insights on how to make a home perfect for prospective buyers, without breaking the bank.

Salazar will be joined by Genesis Macedo of Genesis Pro Painting, Tom Dieck of TRD Designs, Marie Frenkel of DreamStyle Kitchens & Baths, LLC and Kathy Boyle of Chapin Hill Advisors, Inc., who will be serving as the panel’s moderator. Over the course of the event, all facets of prepping a home from the inside out will be discussed, and all of your questions will be answered.

“There are small things here and there in every home that residents can overlook that turn off buyers,” Salazar says. “An askew cupboard door, unkempt landscaping, or a tired front entrance are details that you end up ‘tuning out’ while living in a home. The best way to prepare a home for sale is by looking at it through the eyes of a buyer. My fellow panelists and I have years of experience and expert insight for anyone looking to get their home ready to sell, as well as prospective buyers who want to know what to keep an eye on when viewing homes.”

Salazar has more than 20 years of real estate experience in Northern Westchester. A Westchester native, he has intimate knowledge of the neighborhoods, schools, market conditions, ordinances and zoning regulations in the area. He was recently named among the Top 1,000 Sales Associates for the third quarter of 2016 by NRT, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the country. He was ranked in the top half of the quarterly list, which put him in the top one percent of approximately 47,000 sales associates nationwide.

The event will also feature a raffle to win a dollhouse donated by Genesis Pro Painting. The dollhouse will be on display at the library until a winner is chosen on Friday, April 21. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for $1, with all proceeds benefiting the Katonah Village Library.

Light refreshments will be served. Attendance is free. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To register for the event, contact Melissa at mfeuer(at)cocommunications.com or 914-666-0066. The Katonah Village Library is located at 26 Bedford Road, Katonah, NY 10536.

For more information or to contact Nelson Salazar about your buying or selling needs, call

(914) 290-2355 or visit http://www.nelsonsalazar.com.