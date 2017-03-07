Selling a home can be a challenge – one that’s magnified dramatically if the structure faces the damaging effects of mold and rot. In an upscale Doylestown, Pennsylvania neighborhood, improper sill flashing and reverse through-flashing on window openings were contributing to these severe moisture management issues in a series of stucco homes.

A Community Issue

AI Restoration, a local construction and repair firm specializing in stucco, tested for water damage in a number of homes in the community. Analysis showed extensive damage and the firm recommended Benjamin Obdyke’s HydroGap® drainable housewrap and HydroFlash® self-adhered flashing to help filter the water out of the building envelope. As AI Restoration’s universal water management system for siding installations, Benjamin Obdyke products are proven to effectively manage moisture and increase the life of structures following remediation.

Proper installation would also be critical in certain areas throughout the homes, such as underneath the edges of windows and around doors, where moisture is most likely to creep in.

“Realistically, when a moisture management system is re-installed, water should be able to drain between the housewrap and the façade without penetrating the building envelope and causing damage,” said Bryan Darby, Operations Manager at AI Restoration. “Dissimilar services are the root cause of these problems in many of the homes we work on. While windows may not necessarily be leaking, the water that gets between the window frame and the stucco can be extremely difficult to remove without the proper drainage solution.”

Remediation of one of the houses required AI Restoration to remove approximately 3,700 square feet of stucco covering the sides and back of the home. The area included a large walkout basement that showed elevated moisture readings along the back wall.

Before installing the specified moisture management system, AI Restoration needed to replace a significant amount of sheathing, framing and band board throughout this home. This was a weeks-long process in which the remediation team oversaw staging the home with scaffolding, pulling and resetting doors and windows, extensive rot repair, proper flashing installation, roofing work and more.

A Solution that Provides Peace-of-Mind

As the next step, the Benjamin Obdyke service team provided product recommendations for warranty-approved installation. From the time they arrived on-site, the team worked hand-in-hand with AI Restoration to ensure best practices were implemented throughout the installation on this home. That process was repeated in every home AI Restoration worked on in the community.

AI Restoration wrapped homes with HydroGap, a drainable housewrap that is proven to remove bulk water up to 100 times faster than a typical housewrap. HydroGap creates a drainage space between the sheathing and cladding material, allowing water to quickly escape the building envelope. This advantage is critical for combatting wind-driven rain and other extreme weather conditions common in the Northeast U.S. Additionally, HydroGap’s low profile drainage space eliminates the need for design changes in the wall assembly.

HydroFlash was also used to create a tight seal over sheets of the HydroGap drainable housewrap, protecting against moisture and air intrusions. Considering the reverse lapping of the prior, failed installation, properly applying HydroFlash was a major upgrade that eliminated the potential for leakage around windows, doors and other penetrations.

After the moisture management system was installed, the warrantied stucco board needed approximately six weeks to cure. AI Restoration pointed to the combination of high-quality products and knowledgeable on-site support services from Benjamin Obdyke as a key to accelerating completion and reducing labor costs for these projects.

AI Restoration is a leader in providing solutions to these common moisture issues. Over the course of more than 17 years, the company has transformed thousands homes using the highest quality moisture management systems on the market. AI Restoration’s long relationship with Benjamin Obdyke reflects its commitment to innovation and high attention to detail in helping put homes back together.

Current homeowners in the community will be able to focus on selling their home without worrying about the effects of water damage, while future homebuyers will have peace-of-mind that their investment will be properly protected from water intrusion for years to come.

“We’re in business to provide our customers with the optimum solutions for moisture management,” said Darby. “We pride ourselves on using the best products on the market, and we’ve been able to do that time after time with systems and support from Benjamin Obdyke.”

About AI Restoration

AI Restoration specializes in full scale stucco remediation. We also replace stucco with siding, stone or a combination of all three. AI Restoration will handle every aspect of the job - including replacing or resetting windows/doors, chimneys and chase covers, your roof and exterior cladding. AI has been in business for almost 20 years and guarantees the work will be done right. http://www.airestoration.com

About Benjamin Obdyke

Since 1868, Benjamin Obdyke has been a leading designer and provider of moisture management solutions. Our founder, Benjamin P. Obdyke, pioneered the first-generation corrugated downspout. This innovation ultimately led to the modern day Benjamin Obdyke. Benjamin Obdyke’s pioneering spirit remains the hallmark of our company today. http://www.BenjaminObdyke.com