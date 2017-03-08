All it took was one caring teacher to be excited about the program and motivate other teachers, administrators and parents to act.

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks that encourage child-directed free play, is thrilled to announce its second winner of the highly successful program called Submit To Win! With a total of 15 Big Block Sets awarded, this is their largest and most generous program in the company’s history.

Joining Submit To Win’s first winner, Middletown Recreational Center, Rita Miller Elementary School located in Massachusetts was excited to hear of their victory and look forward to receiving their Big Block Set. Teacher Lillian Lelless was instrumental in creating awareness and participation for the contest within the school. She offers, “We are excited to begin playing with the blocks and discovering all the ways students can use them for recess and other activities. We are a school of 400 students, so I am sure we will want event more blocks in the future. Thank you again!”

She goes on to express her delight in the versatility of the product, “With our school located in Massachusetts, it will be great to have an indoor play option on bad weather days!”

Dave Krishock, President & CEO of Imagination Playground offered his thoughts on the success and popularity of the program, “when we developed this program we knew it would generate interest due to the many prizes, and prize levels available. I had no idea that we would receive thousands and thousands of entries each week. Schools and Family Centers feel like they really have a shot to win – and they do! There are more than 5000 prizes being offered!”

He goes on to add, “it’s really great when a school like Rita Miller Elementary wins. All it took was one caring teacher to be excited about the program and motivate other teachers, administrators and parents to act. I’m thrilled their school will have the opportunity to discover the joys of Imagination Playground’s Big Blue Blocks!”

With the Rita Miller Elementary and Middletown Recreation Center victories, there are 13 remaining opportunities to win an Imagination Playground Big Block Set. The sets will be awarded weekly through the end of May. Along with the Big Block Sets, there are 3 other generous prize levels and no limits on the number of times participants may enter the contest.

Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground – our Submit To Win Promotion - or any of their creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs(at)ImaginationPlayground.Org.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com