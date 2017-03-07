Fordham University’s Graduate School of Education hosted a Superintendents Breakfast on Thursday, March 2 featuring a presentation by Amelio A. D’Onofrio, Ph.D. (Photo credit: Tom Stoelker)

As part of the ongoing expansion of Fordham University’s Graduate School of Education in Westchester, the program hosted a Superintendents Breakfast on Thursday, March 2 at the West Harrison campus. The event featured a presentation designed to improve educators’ understanding of today’s adolescents as well as the culture of schools.

“Adolescence is a time when young people struggle to gain their sense of independence and identity. In today's world, for a variety of reasons, this process has become highly complex and difficult,” said

Toby Tetenbaum, Ph.D., professor and interim chair of Fordham’s Division of Educational Leadership, Administration and Policy.

Keynote Amelio A. D’Onofrio, Ph.D., clinical professor and director of Fordham’s Psychological Services Institute spoke on “Being a Kid in the 21st Century: How the Pressures of Contemporary Life Can Lead to Disconnection, Despair, and Violence.” The presentation explored how the contemporary landscape of childhood can cultivate despair in vulnerable children, and how school personnel can identify problems and compassionately engage these children to help transform their sense of emptiness to one of hope. Dr. D’Onofrio is an authority on adolescent trauma and actively consults with Westchester schools when they confront critical student incidents.

Ranked 45th among over 800 education schools nationwide, Fordham’s Graduate School of Education supports teachers, principals, superintendents and counselors through research, professional development, and certificate and degree programs.

“School superintendents are the CEOs of education, with the added pressure of overseeing the preparation of America's children for the future. It is critical that Graduate Schools of Education, who train and certify educational leaders, collaborate with them and engage in reciprocal learning,” continued Dr. Tetenbaum. “We look forward to hosting similar events for Westchester educators in the future.”

