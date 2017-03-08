Wiper Motors “Our extensive wiper motor product coverage allows our customer’s immediate access to the products they need. As a result, our customers can deliver a higher quality product to their customer at a competitive value.”

WAI expanded their wiper motor coverage by introducing 38 wiper motors which cover over 14 million vehicles in operation. The depth of coverage makes WAI one of the largest suppliers of 100% new automotive wiper motors in North America. For a complete listing of these new products, contact your WAI sales representative toll-free at 800-877-3340 or visit http://www.WAIglobal.com.

WAI’s 100% new Wiper Motors provide the automotive aftermarket ready to install quality Wiper Motors guaranteed and tested to function in all climates. WAI perfect fit Wiper Motors are engineered to meet and exceed OEM specifications. Extensive cycle testing for a 1.5+ million cycles ensures long product life. Wiper Motors include pulse boards, mounting grommets and crank arm when required.

Matthew Bernard, Global Product Manager, said: “Our extensive wiper motor product coverage allows our customer’s immediate access to the products they need. As a result, our customers can deliver a higher quality product to their customer at a competitive value.”