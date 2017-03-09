Timmons Group Adds Bridge and Structural Engineering Practice

Local civil engineering and technology firm, Timmons Group, announced this week the addition of bridge and structural engineering to their growing infrastructure practice. The firm will now offer a full range of services related to the design of new bridges, and the inspection, modification and rehabilitation of existing structures.

Hired to lead the practice is Gary Johnson, PE, a licensed engineer with over 23 years of experience providing project management, design and construction inspection services for structures and roadways. Local projects under his management include the I-64 Widening & Route 623 Interchange Improvement project, Virginia Capital Trail Gillies Creek Bridge, and the preliminary design of the Huguenot Memorial Bridge over the James River.

Paul Trapp, PE, Principal of Timmons Group’s infrastructure division, manages over 55 engineers within the Richmond office. The addition of the bridge and structural engineering practice will allow this group to better service clients in the region. “With the continued expansion and increased demands on our aging infrastructure, our clients are in need of structural engineering services, preferably from their engineering consultant of choice.” stated Mr. Trapp. “We are responding to these needs as expressed by our clients and growing our suite of in-house services to include bridge and structural engineering.”

With over 450 employees across the United States, Timmons Group also provides civil engineering, environmental, geotechnical, survey, GIS/geospatial technology and landscape architecture services to a diverse client base.

About Timmons Group

Timmons Group is a multi-disciplined engineering and technology firm recognized for nearly twenty years as one of Engineering News Record’s (ENR) Top 500 Design Firms in the country. Timmons Group was also selected as an INC 5000 firm being recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the country. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Timmons Group has regional offices across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.timmons.com.