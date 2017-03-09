Doc & I Adds Chief Information Officer With Meghan Hendricks

Doc & I (docandi.com) announced today that Meghan Hendricks has joined the team to lead EHR integration and implementation strategy for major health systems and clinics. Hendricks joins Doc & I as Chief Information Officer to continue Doc & I’s recent success helping covered hospitals and clinics manage and maximize their 340B Drug Discount programs from the point of care.

Before joining Doc & I Meghan served as the Regional CIO for SSM Health of Wisconsin since 2014. SSM Health is one of the largest IDNs in the nation with a presence in four Midwest states.

Prior to her time serving as the CIO, Meghan spent the better part of a decade successfully leading large SSM Health IT teams with continually increased responsibility. During her tenure she developed a highly successful program providing Epic and PACS to community partners while working with the team to incorporate improvements resulting in shorter implementations. Meghan invested many efforts in improving the continuity of care for medical imaging which included a PACS consolidation, the early adoption of a vendor neutral archive and employing a solution to incorporate outside images into the EHR. Most recently, Meghan led the process to consolidate six independent EHR teams into a single system team serving the entire multi-state organization.

“I am energized by the opportunity to work with Doc and I; their solution naturally integrates into the ambulatory patient care workflow and provides health organizations with an opportunity to help their patients achieve better outcomes by taking advantage of the underutilized 340B program. Increased use of the program not only leads to better medication access but also saves patients money while also improving 340B financial benefits for organizations – it truly is a win for everyone!” says Hendricks

Chief Operating Officer Noah Berkson said “Meghan’s experience and track record of successful innovation puts Doc & I in a prime position to expand our technology and offerings to continually drive more value for our clients.”

About Doc & I

Doc & I (docandi.com) is a health-technology company specializing in 340B program management and optimization from the point of care. It’s patent pending technology helps hospitals and clinic increase medication access and adherence for their most vulnerable patient populations.