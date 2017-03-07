Sky Medical CEO, Bernard Ross says: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. Working in partnership with focused clinical teams within the NHS

The Medilink awards are the most high profile event on the calendar for the healthcare and bioscience sector in the North West, and are designed to recognise the outstanding achievements of businesses operating in this sector.

Winners of the North West Awards are automatically put forward as nominations for the Medilink UK Awards where they will compete with other organisations from across the UK for the national title. The Medilink UK Awards take place on 26th April 2017 at the RICO Arena, Coventry.

The awards were attended by Sky company representatives, Matthew Womack, Head of Clinical Affairs and Amanda Gregson, NHS Account Manager, both instrumental in developing partner collaborations with the NHS, and with them their guest NHS partner Mr. Paul Baker, Orthopaedic Consultant at the James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough.

The award was accepted by Matthew Womack, who said “Thank you Medilink. I would also like to thank the wonderful people in the NHS that we have the good fortune to work with. As a company, we get to see firsthand how well respected the NHS is all over the world and it is easy to forget that sometimes. For a young company, like ours, getting our products evaluated and adopted in the NHS provides the validation we need to then export our devices worldwide. Our NHS partnerships over the last 2 years have directly contributed to the successful introduction of our products in 23 new countries in 2016”.

Mr. Paul Baker, Orthopaedic Consultant said: “We saw the potential for the geko™ device to significantly improve current care pathways for our surgically treated ankle fractures. The feasibility evaluation we have done in partnership with Sky Medical Technology suggests the device can be used safely and effectively in this patient population and could help to streamline care”.

Sky Medical CEO, Bernard Ross says: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. Working in partnership with focused clinical teams within the NHS we are able to explore where geko™ devices can best support increasingly efficient patient care and better clinical outcomes”.

About the geko™ device

The size of a wrist-watch and worn at the knee, the geko™ device is a battery powered, disposable, neuromuscular electrostimulation device designed to increase blood flow in the veins of the leg to reduce the risk of DVT (as approved by NICE) and to prevent the build-up of pre and post-surgical swelling. The geko™ device, through gentle electrical impulses, stimulates the common peroneal nerve activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, increasing venous, arterial and microcirculatory blood flow. The increase in blood flow is similar to that achieved by walking, up to 60%, without a patient having to move.

A 2016 study by Professor Andrew Nicolaides and Dr Maura Griffin has measured the effect of the geko™ device on blood flow in the deep veins of the calf. The study has shown significant volume and velocity increases within the gastrocnemius, peroneal and posterior tibial veins - the first time that a mechanical device has reported enhancement to blood flow in the deep veins, and the result of the unique dorsiflexion achieved by the geko™ device.

About Sky Medical Technology

Sky Medical Technology is a UK based medical devices company that has developed a ground-breaking neuromuscular electrostimulation platform, OnPulse™. The company develops a range of products tailored to different medical applications, selling both direct, through partnerships or distributors in each clinical area. Clinical areas of interest include DVT prevention, reduction of swelling, wound healing, elite-sport recovery, and continence. The goal in each clinical area is to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. The geko™ device has secured National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) guidance recommending its use to the NHS for DVT prevention.

About Medilink 2017

Medilink North West is a membership-based professional organisation with a remit to stimulate growth and innovation in the medical and health technology sector throughout the North West. It is part of Medilink UK, a national network of Medilink partners working to improve innovation and technology transfer in the UK healthcare sector.