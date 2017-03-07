Help Punchline Kickstart A Netflix Special

Punchline Netflix Music Special on Kickstarter The proceeds from the Kickstarter campaign would go toward funding the special’s production, including hiring videographers, graphic artists, and a film crew.

Pittsburgh-based pop punk band Punchline is celebrating their 20th anniversary with an ambitious goal: A Kickstarter campaign that will raise money to write, film and produce a Netflix-style special. The band will launch the Kickstarter on March 7, with hopes of filming the special later in the spring of 2017.

In a statement on the Kickstarter page, the band said:

“[The special would be] the visual culmination of 20 years (or 7,300 days!) of friends making music together. Part intimate live performance, part documentary, and part comedy, this special will combine all of the things that we love to do together. We will surround ourselves with the talented artists and directors that we have met over the years to create the best music special we can make, but we also want the fans who have supported us along the way to be an integral part of it by being a part of the audience.”

The proceeds from the Kickstarter campaign would go toward funding the special’s production, including hiring videographers, graphic artists, and a film crew. The band’s bassist, Chris Fafalios, is well-known by fans for his own animated cartoons on YouTube, which would also be a part of the special. Donors will be invited to a live show in the band’s hometown of Pittsburgh, where they will be able to be a part of filming the special.

While Netflix hasn’t signed on to release the special, Punchline hopes to gain the company’s attention with the Kickstarter and the promotion around it. The film will follow the band as they record their upcoming album, prepare for their 20th reunion show and interact with one another in their natural element of writing and playing songs together. “Netflix has music documentaries, but it doesn’t show many live performances or music videos,” singer Steve Soboslai said. “This format could introduce people to new bands or artists in a cool new way.”

Punchline first formed in 1997, seeing fast success in the Pittsburgh area. The band later signed to Fueled by Ramen and toured internationally with labelmates like Paramore and Fall Out Boy before reaching number one on the iTunes rock charts with their 2012 EP So Nice to Meet You. Today, Punchline is signed to InVogue Records and is working on a full-length album due out later this year.