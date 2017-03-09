Blue Book of Gun Values Announces New Features for its FFL software

WebAssist helps firearm dealers complete the NICS background search without having to re-enter the same information.

GSM WebAssist helps Federal Firearm Licensees that utilize Gun StoreMaster process National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) requests for firearm purchasers.

Gun StoreMaster software is designed to keep FFL firearm dealers compliant with ATF regulations while making buying, selling, and managing firearm transactions easier and more profitable. With GSM WebAssist, FFL dealers have access to a revolutionary, easy-to-use tool to meet those objectives.

“GSM WebAssist is the NICS background check assistant that FFL dealers have been emphatically asking for," said Steve Harris, Gun StoreMaster’s CEO. "With our popular fast4473 electronic AFT Form 4473 system already capturing the firearm buyer's information, WebAssist helps firearm dealers complete the NICS background search without having to re-enter the same information. This saves time for both the dealer trying to complete the sale and the customer waiting for background check results."

Instead of typing the buyer's information into the FBI NICS e-Check search page, the firearm dealer uses GSM WebAssist to populate the form and then simply confirms the information. By using fast4473, the firearm buyer's information is already in electronic form, and WebAssist simply builds upon that existing information, saving time and improving accuracy for firearm dealers.

FFL dealers can also check the information brought over from fast4473 in advance of populating the NICS background check form. After the NICS background check is completed, FFL dealers can simply copy the response back onto the fast4473 form in Section B.

One-Click NICS E-Check Form Population

Faster and More Accurate than Typing

Incredibly Easy to Use

Works with the Chrome Web Browser

Place NICS Background Check Responses on the ATF Form 4473

Review Copied Data Before Populating NICS Form

GSM WebAssist Notifies Firearm Dealers if it Detects Issues when Populating the E-Check Form

Gun StoreMaster has effectively enhanced its software family yet again, and continues offering FFLs the most efficient, user-friendly program with regards to firearm purchases and sales.

About Gun StoreMaster

Gun StoreMaster is an advanced, affordable and easy-to-use gun store management solution. Designed to address firearm inventory regulations, provide smart valuation research tools, support online auction management, enhance store branding and optimize workflow, Gun StoreMaster improves FFL firearm dealer profitability with innovative tools to buy, sell, and manage firearms. Gun StoreMaster helps address ATF acquisition and disposition rules and regulations while streamlining the gun manufacturing, sale and business management processes.

The system is typically accessed via a web browser. Gun StoreMaster can complement a store’s existing retail management system or can integrate directly with QuickBooks Point of Sale (POS).

