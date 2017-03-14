Ashworth College Announces Three New Healthcare Courses

Ashworth College The flexibility of our online courses allows our students to learn at their own pace, and can help to better position them for these careers

Ashworth College (http://www.ashworthcollege.edu), a leading provider of accredited, online educational programs, recently launched three new online training programs in the healthcare field. The programs include online training programs for Advanced Medical Coding, Electronic Medical Records and Medical Office Receptionist.

Each course can give students the opportunity to get ahead in their respective medical careers.

Intended for healthcare professionals who already possess a basic understand of coding, Ashworth’s Advanced Medical Coding course can help students build on their existing skills. This extended and focused coding course will help students increase their speed and accuracy to code and sequence more complicated diagnoses and procedures according to nationally established guidelines.

The Electronic Medical Records course is intended for current technicians or those looking to return to the workplace. The course provides work-focused practice using the latest medical records software systems to help improve the quality of care for both patients and clinicians.

And earning a career certificate as a Medical Office Receptionist through Ashworth College is a great first step for those looking to get their start in the healthcare field. The course gives students the opportunity to learn skills that keep medical offices running smoothly.

The timing of the launch of these healthcare courses is fortuitous for students, with great job growth predicted in the coming years. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that there will be a 10 to 15 percent increase in jobs in these roles by 2024.

“We’re excited to offer these new training programs in emerging fields,” said Rob Klapper, president of Ashworth College. “The flexibility of our online courses allows our students to learn at their own pace, and can help to better position them for these careers.”

