Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Food & Beverage Group shareholders Justin J. Prochnow, Rick L. Shackelford, Edward T. Schultz, and Anthony J. Cortez will present at this year’s Natural Products Expo West convention, held Wednesday, March 8, to Sunday March 12, 2016, at the Anaheim Convention Center. This event is the world’s largest natural, organic, and healthy products expo, attracting more than 77,000 industry professionals annually.

Greenberg Traurig’s seminar is titled “All Natural to Zero Calories: The A to Z of Claims,” and will take place Friday, March 10, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. at the Marriot Marquis Northwest. The seminar discussion will include strategies to avoid food labeling litigation, as well as defending against and limiting the risk of such claims; labeling regulatory requirements; the impact on equity investments and M&A deals; and the latest update on the BPA Prop 65 listing. This is the third year the firm has presented at Expo West. Greenberg Traurig is also a returning exhibitor. The Greenberg Traurig booth, No. 8055, will be located in the ACC Level 3 Ballroom.

Prochnow, a shareholder in the Denver Litigation Practice and co-chair of Food & Beverage Group, focuses his practice on assisting companies with regulatory, business, and legal needs in the beverage, food, dietary supplement, cosmetic, medical device, and OTC industries. He works closely with companies to ensure regulatory compliance with statutes and regulations enforced by the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Trade Commission, and other regulatory agencies, including the review of product labels, labeling, advertising, websites, and other marketing materials. Prochnow and his team also defend industry companies from both governmental agencies and civil litigators in litigation ranging from breach of contract cases to the growing number of class actions alleging false and misleading advertising.

Shackelford, serves as co-chair of the Food & Beverage Group, co-chair of the firm’s Class Action Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the Los Angeles Litigation Practice. He is recognized for defending high-profile food and beverage clients and has established precedent in this ever-changing and litigious industry. An experienced trial litigator, his practice is focused on consumer class actions, false advertising, and consumer product liability, including Prop 65 claims. He represents food and beverage companies in consumer class and individual actions alleging deceptive trade practices and false advertising, including challenges to nutrition, ingredient, and health claims made in a variety of media. Shackelford was recently selected by Law360 as MVP “Food & Beverage.”

Schultz, a shareholder in the Los Angeles office, focuses his practice on corporate and securities law and corporate finance, including strategic counseling, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, joint ventures, debt and equity offerings, credit transactions, and secured lending. His clients reflect a number of industries including food & beverage, technology, consumer products, alternative energy, entertainment and media, and hospitality. Schultz represents and serves as outside general counsel for privately held and public companies as well as private equity funds, including several foreign-based funds and businesses. He is experienced advising clients on a wide range of legal and business issues relative to acquiring and divesting of business units.

Cortez, a shareholder in the Sacramento office, is a regulatory compliance attorney and business litigator with a focus on the representation of national consumer product companies, including food and beverage. Throughout California and nationally, Cortez advises and defends clients in legal, regulatory, and administrative proceedings. He represents clients in complex and high-dollar value litigation involving federal and state consumer protection and environmental laws, including CA’s Proposition 65, false adverting law, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulations, and other labeling or marketing laws. He has handled matters involving the FTC, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR), and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC).

About Greenberg Traurig’s Food & Beverage Group

Named a Law360 2016 “Food & Beverage Group of the Year,” Greenberg Traurig’s Food & Beverage Group represents a multidisciplinary practice in which members leverage deep experience in the industry to advise clients on transactional, litigation, and regulatory matters. Our team serves the food, beverage, supplement, agribusiness, and agtech industries. Transactional areas range from product development and distribution, to M&A deals and commercial contracts, patent and trademark issues, as well as import and export agreements. Clients regularly turn to Greenberg Traurig to lead them through bet-the-product and bet-the-company litigation, including claims involving false advertising, consumer protection violations or class actions, and intellectual property disputes. The team also assists clients with advice on compliance for product labeling, safety, recalls, and advertising and marketing reviews.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.