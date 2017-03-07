New website will help Columbus area car buyers with credit challenges “People in the Columbus area who are trying to improve their credit and need a reliable vehicle should know how to find the vehicle, financing and best buy here pay here dealership for them," said D.J. Sprague, Chief Marketing Officer of J.D. Byrider.

Car buyers in the Columbus area now have another reference when going to buy a used car thanks to J.D. Byrider. The used car company recently launched a new microsite to educate customers on the benefits of purchasing a vehicle from a buy here pay here dealership.

While the company currently has similar material available on their main website, this new microsite contains content specifically pertaining to residents in the Columbus area. Drivers will learn how buy here pay here dealerships provide their own financing and on the spot decision making for an easier approval process. They will also be able to view current inventory, schedule a test drive and quickly find the dealership that is located nearest to them.

“Our customers are often stuck in an endless loop of bad credit and can feel overwhelmed,” said D.J. Sprague, Chief Marketing Officer of J.D. Byrider. “People in the Columbus area who are trying to improve their credit and need a reliable vehicle should know how to find the vehicle, financing and best buy here pay here dealership for them. We feel that this new site will allow them to do so confidently.”

The website features the following highlights:



Access to the inventory of all vehicles from all 3 locations currently available (over 150 vehicles)

Quick access to scheduling a test drive

Detailed infographics explaining what a buy here pay here dealership is

A link to help get customers approved quickly

To find out more details about the new website or for information on purchasing from J.D. Byrider visit: https://jd-byrider-columbus-ohio.com

About J.D. Byrider

J.D. Byrider is the nation’s leading franchised used car sales and finance business. The company was founded in 1989 to serve customers with special auto financing needs, and to ensure they receive the same quality service in every J.D. Byrider dealership. With over 1.2 million customers matched with quality, affordable vehicles that are inspected, computer tested, serviced and reconditioned at our on-site service centers, the company continues to focus on reliability and customer satisfaction in all of its 167 locations. Visit http://www.jdbyrider.com to learn more.