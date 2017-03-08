FDSVS The Denodo Platform will enable our bank to provide self-service reporting to our business users to garner valuable information while reducing the resources and the time to deliver such data

PALO ALTO, CA, March 8, 2017 – Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced significant revenue growth, global expansion of its customer base, and notable partnerships with system integrators across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions in 2017. Strong performance in North America, including a 64 percent year-over-year increase in revenue helped the company continue its profitability.

“We are very glad to see continued success for our company, and strong adoption of our product among not only new customers but also existing customers expanding to enterprise-level implementations with unlimited licensing options," said Angel Viña, founder and CEO of Denodo. “Our investment in sales, marketing, and R&D has paid off considerably in 2016, and we expect to further boost our investments in these functions globally for even stronger growth in 2017.”

The latest Denodo Platform version 6.0 announced in March 2016, received significant recognition among leading analysts, and helped the company gain significant global customers across key industry verticals including banking, insurance, health and life sciences, energy, public sector and more. Notable customers include a Fortune 100 financial services organization; an American diversified global insurer; an European leading wholesale provider of reinsurance; an American multinational corporation that manufactures and sells footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services; a petroleum and natural gas company with operations across North America, a Spanish supermarket chain with nearly 1000 outlets nationally; Australian state government department that supports procurement, ICT delivery, and consumer protection; and, many more.

Ventana Research, awarded Denodo’s customers Seacoast Bank and BioStorage Technologies the Business Technology Leadership awards for excellence in operational intelligence and business intelligence respectively.

“The Denodo Platform will enable our bank to provide self-service reporting to our business users to garner valuable information while reducing the resources and the time to deliver such data," said Mark Blanchette, SVP and director business technology and data management at Seacoast. “We conducted a comprehensive evaluation among several vendors, and selected Denodo for its strong product capabilities, excellent customer service, willingness to accommodate our unique requirements, and great availability of implementation resources to ensure our project’s success.”

Denodo Platform 6.0 delivers breakthrough performance in Big Data, logical data warehouse, and operational scenarios, accelerates solution adoption with data virtualization in the cloud, and expedites use of data by business users with self-service data discovery and search. Denodo Platform is offered both on premises and on AWS cloud with a flexible subscription based licensing.

Further, Denodo forged or expanded its partnership with global technology and system integration partners such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hortonworks, Mindtree, HCL, Infosys and many others to provide critical solutions for the use of data virtualization in Big Data, cloud and IoT projects and specific verticals such as banking, insurance, health and life sciences, and public sector.

“Infosys and Denodo have been jointly working to help clients modernize their data landscapes, providing them tangible results and delivering more value from their data. Leveraging Denodo’s virtualization platform and our capabilities in data analytics, we have been able to help several clients in large scale transformational programs aimed at making their data do more for them. We look forward to building upon our partnership with Denodo in the years to come,” said Satish HC – EVP and Head of Data Analytics, Infosys.

Many of these partners sponsored the inaugural Denodo annual user conference, Denodo DataFest 2016. Denodo will continue its Fast Data Strategy Virtual Summit in 2017, with emphasis in Big Data Fabric. The second annual conference will take place on March 29th in North America and on March 30th in EMEA.

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization – providing unmatched performance, unified access to the broadest range of enterprise, Big Data, cloud and unstructured sources, and the most agile data services provisioning and governance – at less than half the cost of traditional data integration. Denodo’s reference customers in every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by creating a unified virtual data layer that serves strategic enterprise-wide information needs for agile BI, Big Data analytics, Web and cloud integration, single-view applications, and SOA and RESTful linked data services. Founded in 1999, Denodo is privately held. For more information, visit http://www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.