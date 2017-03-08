CallRail Launches SMS Tracking for Easy-to-Analyze Marketing Campaigns

Gathering insights via text message conversations will provide marketers with information they may not get from tracking calls alone.

CallRail, the world’s most popular call analytics provider, today announced the launch of SMS analytics, which will allow marketers to better gather insights from and initiate conversations with customers via text message using CallRail’s tracking capabilities.

CallRail’s existing SMS feature allows businesses to deploy SMS-based campaigns, respond to customer inquiries and view any previous customer correspondence via text message. To meet new and existing customer demand, CallRail will now provide an enhanced look into the customer’s journey, pulling insights based on the location of the customer, how they found your business and more. Additionally, tracked numbers can be configured to alert account users of any incoming texts via email.

SMS engagement is 6 to 8 times higher than marketing email engagement. Because SMS is done in real time, properly analyzing these messages will help marketers more efficiently address customers’ needs in a timely fashion. CallRail’s new feature can best serve appointment-based industries such as automotive, healthcare and more, because users are able to respond quickly via text message.

“Commerce is more mobile than ever, and it’s important for businesses to meet consumers where they already are,” said CallRail CEO Andy Powell. “We have to consider that people might prefer texting instead of calling, especially when doing something simple like confirming an appointment. Gathering insights via text message conversations will provide marketers with information they may not get from tracking calls alone.”

In addition to tracking, CallRail’s SMS feature also allows users to send outbound text messages to customers. When a user sends a message from CallRail’s interface, it will appear as if a company representative is directly reaching out to the customer. However, instead of the business’s main line appearing, a local tracking number unique to the customer will be used in order to maintain privacy and gain further insights.

“Incorporating SMS gives marketers a new look at how they can serve their prospects and customers,” said Powell. “Both call and SMS tracking helps businesses better act on these needs and improve the customer experience.”

To learn more about CallRail’s new SMS feature, please visit https://www.callrail.com/beyond-the-call/sms-conversations/.

