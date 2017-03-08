The increasing number of sophisticated threats to confidential information means that CDS must ensure client data is protected to the highest standards available." - Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer

Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a leader in eDiscovery, announced today that it has been recertified for the ISO 27001 standard for its information security management system (ISMS) supporting its Electronic Discovery Hosting Services. This recertification includes the company’s New York City, Washington, DC, and Chicago locations as well as its London data center and hosting operations.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a documented ISMS within the context of the organization’s overall business risks. It sets forth a risk-based approach that focuses on adequate and proportionate security controls that protect information assets and give confidence to clients whose sensitive data resides on CDS’s systems.

In the case of CDS’s certification, the evaluation is specifically focused on the ISMS of the eDiscovery process. CDS’s security benchmarks include ISO 27001, Type 2 SOC 2, and a pending FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO). These standards validate that CDS utilizes agreed upon, exacting standards for data security that are repeatable and sustainable.

CDS has demonstrated a methodical and consistent approach to managing sensitive information through a rigorous testing and evaluation process. Additionally, CDS has a formal, ongoing program to maintain its security-related certifications. The ISO certification was performed by Schellman, an ANAB accredited Certification Body based in the United States.

“The increasing number of sophisticated threats to confidential information means that CDS must ensure client data is protected to the highest standards available. Our commitment to complying with strict standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, and FedRAMP demonstrates that security is our priority,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS.

For more information about CDS’s comprehensive focus on security visit http://cdslegal.com/security

About Complete Discovery Source

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, advisory services, and managed services to support complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and is recognized as Best in End-to-End eDiscovery by the National Law Journal and New York Law Journal. With a team of seasoned legal experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. Supporting a number of eDiscovery tools, CDS is an Orange-Level Best-in-Service Relativity® Provider and provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering that platform. CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago and Washington DC. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and Type 2 SOC 2 audited data centers in the US and Europe. Complete Discovery Source’s web site is http://www.cdslegal.com.

About Schellman

Schellman, formerly BrightLine, is a global provider of assurance and compliance services. As the only company in the world fully accredited to provide a suite of services that includes SAS 70 audits, SSAE 16 examinations, PCI DSS compliance validations and ISO 27001 certifications, Schellman offers clients a unique opportunity to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single third party assessor. For more information, visit https://www.schellmanco.com.