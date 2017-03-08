URSAPHARM's Aronia + Immun Supplement Debuts on RevNutrition.com

URSAPHARM, a Germany company that creates a unique aronia berry supplement that supports stronger immune health, announced its product is now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com, a popular nutritional products website.

URSAPHARM creates products in many different categories, such as medical devices, ear drops, nasal drops and sprays, nutritional supplements, enzyme therapies, ointments, ophthalmological pharmaceuticals and more. Its Aronia + Immun supplement is one of its premier products, and is now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com.

“We are excited to announce that Aronia + Immun is now live and for sale on RevNutrition.com,” said Uwe Hurth, area manager for America, Asia and the Pacific for URSAPHARM. “RevNutrition.com has built up a great selection of nutritional products, and the customers who frequent the site show great discretion in the types of products they use to improve their health and wellness. We strongly believe our products will fit in perfectly with what this audience is looking for, and are pleased to have the chance to reach out to this new group of people.”

Aronia + Immun contains high levels of vitamins, minerals and nutrients found in the chokeberry, which is the more common name of the aronia berry. The juice of this berry is packed with antioxidants, which helps the body fight against free radicals that would otherwise damage the immune system. Aronia berries also include such important nutrients and substances as tannins, anthocyanin, zinc, selenium, and vitamins D3 and B6, which all work to promote better immune system strength.

People of all ages benefit from using Aronia + Immun, as it promotes better blood pressure regulation and quicker muscle recovery time after exercise. It also helps prevent weight gain while reducing levels of inflammation. Parents who want their children to take the supplement can order a special gummy form, which comes in delicious kid-friendly flavors.

“We are pleased to begin this sales partnership with RevNutrition.com and to continue our brand expansion into new markets,” said Hurth.

For more information about URSAPHARM and its products, visit the company's website at http://www.ursapharm.de/en.