Petoskey area residents that have credit challenges and need help getting back on their feet have another option for purchasing reliable cars, thanks to J.D. Byrider. The nation’s largest network of buy here pay here dealerships recently opened a new location in Petoskey at 2215 US Hwy 31 N.

Learn more, about this proven program that has helped over 1.2 million people, and to view inventory click here: http://www.jdbyrider.com/used-car-dealerships/petoskey/petoskey-mi

This is the fourth J.D. Byrider for franchise owner Jeff Anderson. Cliff Galer, the General Manager, has been a part of the Petoskey community since 2008. Galer and his team converted a former Drive Now Auto Sales facility into the new J.D. Byrider dealership which currently employs 12 people.

“For more than 27 years, J.D. Byrider has built its reputation on providing quality vehicles for those who have less than perfect credit,” said Cliff Galer. “We are excited to serve Petoskey and the surrounding communities partnering with this great company.”

To help keep their customers on the road affordably and make their lives easier, the new facility offers three service bays for low-cost onsite maintenance, $15 oil changes for customers and a 24 month/24,000 mile service contract with a $25 deductible included on all vehicles. All vehicles are fully reconditioned, serviced and include a clean title verification.

J.D. Byrider’s in-house financing staff will work closely with customers to put them in a position to help improve their credit scores by reporting all timely payments to Equifax®, Experian® and TransUnion® credit bureaus.

“Jeff Anderson and Mike France are terrific operators and we are thrilled to have them operating in Northern Michigan and serving our customers in the Petoskey market,” said Tom Welter, Vice President of Franchising for J.D. Byrider. “J.D. Byrider is continuing a record-setting unit opening pace with 70 dealerships opened in the past six years and are scheduled to open over 40 more by 2020. Our franchisees continue to innovate and execute our proven 25-year business model. Our 60 franchises are leading the way in this space, helping our customers find affordable and reliable transportation.”

About J.D. Byrider

J.D. Byrider is the nation’s leading franchised used car sales and finance dealership. The company was founded in 1989 to serve customers with special auto financing needs, and to ensure they receive the same quality service in every J.D. Byrider dealership. With over 1.2 million customers matched with quality, affordable vehicles that are inspected, computer tested, serviced and reconditioned at our on-site service centers, the company continues to focus on reliability and customer satisfaction in all of its 167 locations. Visit http://www.jdbyrider.com to learn more.