URSAPHARM's Aronia Berry Products Debut on RonnieColemanNutrition.com

URSAPHARM, a German-based company devoted to creating a number of natural medicinal products geared toward immune system support, announced its products are now available for purchase on RonnieColemanNutrition.com, a popular website for health and fitness products.

The company's products include ophthalmological pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medicinal products, nasal drops and sprays, ointments, ear drops, enzyme therapies, trace element products, anti--allergic treatments, dietetic treatments and a variety of other health and wellness products. The company's product, Aronia + Immun, is now available on RonnieColemanNutrition.com.

"We are pleased to announce that our Aronia + Immun supplement is now for sale on RonnieColemanNutrition.com," said Uwe Hurth, URSAPHARM's area manager for America, Asia and the Pacific. "This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to bring it to new customers who can greatly benefit from its natural immune support."

The supplement is a nutraceutical that contains a variety of vitamins, minerals and micronutrients found in the Aronia berry, colloquially referred to as the chokeberry. The juice from this berry is packed with antioxidants, which protect against free radicals that damage the immune system. It also has a high concentration of anthocyanin and proanthocyanidins (tannis), as well as various other immune-boosting substances. Regular consumption of the aronia berry juice can help to reduce blood pressure, improve muscle recovery time after workouts, reduce weight gain, reduce inflammation and limit a person's chances of developing cancer.

The Aronia + Immun supplement also contains potent doses of zinc and selenium, as well as vitamins B6 and D3, all of which support regular immune system function. The product is for adults and children alike. The child version comes in a gummy form with special flavors to help encourage kids to take it.

"People who do not have strong immune systems are at risk to more illnesses than the average person, so it is important we take care of our bodies and provide them with all of the nutrients they need," said Hurth. "Aronia + Immun is a simple, delicious, effective way to boost immune system strength."

For more information about URSAPHARM and its products, visit the company's website at http://www.ursapharm.de/en.