M. D. Anderson and Nick Hanson, social activists, Christians, devoted writers and authors, have completed their new book “Wounded by Religion Healed by Faith,” a passionately crafted work that portrays the beauty of religion, life and self-worth.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, M. D. Anderson and Nick Hanson’s heartfelt work is a profound story where the two main characters find the courage to accept what they could not change.

As a direct result of Mike’s efforts, Northwest Airlines became the first large domestic air carrier to join the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association in 1994, which changed aviation history. The author’s goal is to help readers remember who they are in their relationship with God.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wounded by Religion Healed by Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

