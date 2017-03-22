Crowdster Supports the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless

The June 10th outing to catch an exciting game at Yankees stadium includes unlimited sliders, hot dogs, fries, salad and soft drinks! ... an incredible opportunity to enjoy an amazing Yankee game with friends, and donate to a wonderful cause.

Crowdster is proud to be a sponsor for the Long Island Coalition of Homeless' (LICH) New York Yankees baseball outing scheduled for June 10th. Crowdster has donated its online fundraising solution to LICH so that they can sell tickets and accept donations as easily as possible.

Are you a Yankees fan? Would you like to contribute to a meaningful cause? Well, on June 10th the New York Yankees will be playing against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, and $15 of every ticket purchase will be donated to the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless (LICH) to support their cause! Tickets are $120 and include 90 minutes of food and nonalcoholic beverages starting when the gates open! The menu includes mouthwatering Brooklyn beef sliders, Nathan's hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, French fries, garden salad, and Pepsi products! Seats are located at Sections 133 and 134, rows 10-16. Tickets will be on sale until April 1st.

Crowdster's CEO Joseph Ferraro said about the event, "As a Long Islander and huge Yankees fan, on behalf of Crowdster I am very pleased to support The Long Island Coalition for the Homeless - a local non-profit organization (serving the homeless) in our backyard - for this exciting game and fundraiser!"

Greta Guarton, Executive Director of the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, shared that “The Long Island Coalition for the Homeless is excited to offer such an incredible opportunity to enjoy an amazing Yankee game with friends, and donate to a wonderful cause." She added, "We are so grateful to our Board member, Laurie Condon, for organizing this event, and to the folks at Crowdster for donating their time and resources to allow us to make participating and donating easier for participants! See you at the game!”

About Crowdster

Founded in 2007, Crowdster is focused on supporting non-profit and for-profit social enterprise organizations to help them achieve their mission. That support is delivered by a powerful online fundraising platform combined with advanced fundraising marketing services including creative services, event planning, email marketing, and other digital marketing services.

About Long Island Coalition for the Homeless

The mission of the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless (LICH) is to eliminate homelessness on Long Island and improve the lives of Long Islanders who are homeless or facing homelessness. We are the only agency on Long Island with this mission. Leading the local Continuum of Care, LICH coordinates an annual homeless count, establishes and implements initiatives to end homelessness for various target populations and supports the development of permanent, affordable housing. LICH also provides direct services to homeless and at-risk Long Islanders, including case management, housing/benefits assistance, street outreach engagement, an organic community garden for veterans, and distributes clothing, food, toiletries, and other essential items.