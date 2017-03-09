Intrinsic Imaging, LLC, an FDA audited medical imaging core lab, proudly announces today that its quality management system has attained certification to ISO 27001 for Informational Security Management.

Intrinsic Imaging is certified by the British Standards Institute (BSI), the world’s largest and most respected National Standards Body. Their certification is specifically for ensuring informational security while providing services on Phase I, II and III Clinical Trials and Class I, II and III Medical Device trials.

Intrinsic Imaging’s ISO 27001 certification demonstrates the company’s ability to reliably and effectively protect all informational assets during clinical trials. This includes protection of all activities, functions, services, partnerships and supply chains from a disruptive informational security incident.

In its ongoing commitment to providing imaging core lab services with exceptional quality, Intrinsic Imaging’s quality management system is also ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 22301 certified and GAMP5 compliant.

“Intrinsic Imaging is committed to quality and to ensuring our Sponsors’ clinical trials are executed efficiently and without disruption,” said Todd A. Joron, BSc, MBA, President & COO. “With this latest quality achievement, Intrinsic Imaging has the most comprehensive and sophisticated quality management system in the imaging core lab industry.”

In addition to its ISO certification portfolio, Intrinsic Imaging has also been extensively audited by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In its most recent audit, Intrinsic Imaging received zero 483 observations and was in complete compliance with all federal regulations.

About Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Located in Bolton, Massachusetts and San Antonio, Texas, Intrinsic Imaging is an FDA audited, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 22301 and ISO 27001 certified and GAMP5 compliant medical imaging core lab specializing in providing imaging core lab services for clinical trials. With its team of more than seventy board-certified fellowship trained radiologists, robust and scalable clinical imaging technologies and its ISO certified quality management systems, Intrinsic Imaging is ideally positioned to provide unprecedented imaging core lab services around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.IntrinsicImaging.com