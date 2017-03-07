The Northern Virginia Women’s Initiative and the Washington Women’s Leadership Initiative of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will host the Women’s Power and Purpose networking luncheon with Lisa A. Rickard, U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform President, Workforce Freedom Initiative President, and Executive Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon will be held March 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Greenberg Traurig’s Northern Virginia office. This moderated program will discuss Rickard’s approach to success and how she has paved a path for generations of women to follow.

Rickard is one of the U.S. Chamber’s top leaders on a wide range of issues, with a strong focus on legal reform. Rickard plays a significant role in maintaining the Chamber’s long-term position as the world’s most influential advocate for business. Rickard has served as president of the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform (ILR) since 2003. Under her leadership, ILR has developed from a strong national legal reform organization into a comprehensive, multifaceted global legal reform campaign with cutting-edge legislative advocacy, communications, and voter education initiatives.

