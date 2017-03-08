James Parkinson - An Essay on the Shaking Palsy 1817: A Celebration of 200 Years of Progress • March 10-11, 2017 (Parkinson's) name is now internationally renowned as he described an illness that affects millions worldwide and that increasingly occurs in our ageing population. This international event is to recognize his place in global medicine.

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) is hosting “James Parkinson – An Essay on the Shaking Palsy 1817: A Celebration of 200 Years of Progress” on March 10-11, 2017 in London. This educational course for neurologists and other health professionals in the field of Movement Disorders is being held to celebrate 200 years of progress in understanding signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, the cause of the illness, and its treatment and progress toward a cure.

Led by course directors, K. Ray Chaudhuri and Peter Jenner, both Professors in Movement Disorders at King’s College London, the meeting will also celebrate the contribution James Parkinson made to the global illness that now carries his name.

Jenner states, “Parkinson was a London physician and eminent in his time, but 50 years after his death, his biographer said of him ‘English born, English bred, forgotten by the English and the world at large, such was the fate of James Parkinson.’ Yet his name is now internationally renowned as he described an illness that affects millions worldwide and that increasingly occurs in our ageing population. This international event is to recognize his place in global medicine.”

MDS will also recognize the 200 year anniversary of James Parkinson’s “An Essay on the Shaking Palsy 1817” with a commemorative issue of the Movement Disorders journal later this year.

In conjunction with MDS, the course is endorsed by The Cure Parkinson’s Trust, European Parkinson’s Disease Association Parkinson’s UK, King’s Health Partners, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and the National Parkinson Foundation.

