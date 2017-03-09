BDO selects xtraCHEF as hospitality technology partner "The restaurant industry is unique and our relationship with xtraChef will bring a level of precision to our clients who are used to dealing with precise measurements" Kelly Johnson, BDO

xtraCHEF, the invoice processing and cost management tool that is changing the way restaurants operate, today announced that it has been chosen as a preferred provider by BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and consulting firms. Under the agreement, BDO will use xtraCHEF’s cost management analytics and invoice processing solution to enhance the technology platform of BDODrive, the firm’s cloud-based solution for outsourced financial management, accounting services and business intelligence.

“We are very excited to partner with BDO and to offer the xtraCHEF solution to their hospitality clients throughout the nation via BDODrive. xtraChef shares BDO’s commitment to serving the hospitality industry and together we work will help restaurants and food service operators enhance their operations. It is truly an honor,” said Andy Schwartz, xtraChef Founder.

xtraCHEF is an invoice processing and cost management platform for the hospitality industry. With xtraCHEF mobile, you simply take a picture of a vendor invoice using your phone (or scan) and xtraCHEF does the rest: Technology reads the entire invoice, line by line, digitizes, and imports directly into your Accounting or Inventory Management Systems. xtraCHEF then provides a level of analytics to allow a better understanding of their day to day costs.

“The restaurant industry is unique and our relationship with xtraChef will bring a level of precision to our clients who are used to dealing with precise measurements. xtraChef is designed to reduce human error on data entry and provide a more accurate accounting of food costs and invoices,” said Kelly Johnson, Partner and National Practice Leader for Business Services & Outsourcing at BDO USA. “It allows chefs more time on the cutting board and managing the kitchen, than on the keyboard and managing the numbers.”

BDODrive is an integrated, scalable solution for financial management, accounting services and business intelligence that fundamentally improves upon the traditional concept of business outsourcing. Leveraging leading-edge cloud technology and security, BDODrive provides clients with a real-time, mobile view of their business’s performance that enables them to operate more efficiently and effectively. Some of the key features delivered through BDODrive include accounting and financial management, online payments, auto bank feeds and reconciliation, business data analytics, secure document management and customized reporting of key performance indicators delivered in real-time with 24/7 mobile access. Most important, all of these features are enhanced by the active involvement of experienced BDO professionals who assist clients in identifying opportunities and mitigating risk. For more information, go to BDODrive.

About xtraCHEF

XtraChef is a mobile, subscription-based application that captures, digitizes, maps, and auto-codes vendor invoices and purchase inventory in real-time. Extraction technology reads an invoice image line-by-line, warehouses it in the Cloud, and provides timely and accurate reporting that allows restaurants to gain transparency in their workflow and to have a firm grasp on their daily spending across multiple outlets from a simple and easy to use platform. xtraCHEF lets you control your kitchen's operations from the palm of your hand. We are the inexpensive and disruptive tool you have been waiting for. It's that simple. For more information, please visit: http://www.xtrachef.com

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, financial advisory and consulting services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and more than 400 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 1,300 offices in over 150 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information, please visit: http://www.bdo.com.

