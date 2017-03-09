Yappy Hour, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel’s monthly cocktail party for canines and their companions, returns this season for tail wagging fun. Dapper dogs, haute hounds and classy canines are invited to party with other pups and pooches and lap up libations such as bacon, chicken, and beef-infused water and the ever popular house-made dog biscuits, while their companions relax with a glass of Mutt Lynch Unleashed Chardonnay, Merlot Over and Play Dead, or Chateau d’Og Cabernet Sauvignon. Cocktails, beer and a savory selection of barbecue items are also available for purchase. As part of the resort’s Community Footprints program, proceeds from Yappy Hour will once again benefit The Veterans Initiative™ of Canine Companions for Independence.

“We are excited to kick off this year’s Yappy Hour season,” said Bruce Brainerd, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. “We are confident that it will be another successful year of fundraising for our partner, Canine Companions for Independence. We are very proud that since our first Yappy Hour season in 2011, we have donated nearly $900,000 to local animal charities including The Veterans Initiative™ of Canine Companions for Independence. Our success is a direct result of the local community embracing our mission of generating awareness and support for these organizations that rely heavily on private donations,” he added.

2017 Yappy Hour Dates

Thursday, May 25 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 24 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 28 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Yappy Howl-O-Ween

Thursday, October 26, 2017 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Yappy Howl-O-Ween is the chance for pups and their human companions to strut their stuff in their favorite costume(s). A panel of judges will determine who will win the costume contest, including Best in Show.

Yappy Howl-iday Celebration

Sunday, December 3, 2017 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Claus will make a special appearance for the Yappy Howl-iday Celebration. This festive gathering of canines and their companions provides Fido with the opportunity to be photographed with the “Big Dog” himself – Santa Claus. In keeping with the resort’s Season of Giving, guests are asked to bring unopened canned or dry dog food, treats or dog toys to be donated to an animal rescue organization.

With a dramatic increase in wounded veterans, The Veterans Initiative™ provides an opportunity for veterans to regain their independence through the support of Canine Companions for Independence assistance dogs. Founded in 1975, Canine Companions is a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly-trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships. Headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, Canine Companions is the largest non-profit provider of assistance dogs, and is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and the quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people. The result is a life full of increased independence and loving companionship. The tasks each Canine Companions assistance dog learns can be life-changing. From retrieving dropped house keys, opening a door, pulling a manual wheelchair or alerting to a fire alarm, Canine Companions assistance dogs help make daily physical tasks possible and open doors to new opportunities. To date, Canine Companions has placed more than 200 assistance dogs to assist veterans, with 37 active teams from the Southwest Region.

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is situated atop a seaside bluff with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and more than three miles of sandy beach.