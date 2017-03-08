"Informed," with Rob Lowe, Discusses Boating Safety in a New Segment

Rob Lowe has spent a significant amount of time on TV in shows like Parks and Rec and in many popular commercials; however, he has also been the voice of the series "Informed" with Rob Lowe. The show seeks to educate the viewers on important issues in today's society. One of the recent releases highlights boating safety.

There has been a tremendous amount of national attention on boating disasters. Anyone who has spent any time on the open water understands how quickly the ocean can change. For this reason, boating safety is placed front and center in this episode. There are a few essentials that everyone should remember when navigating the open water. First, boaters should always make sure there are life jackets on board. Even competitive swimmers should use a life jacket. Next, every vessel should have a way to contact emergency personnel if needed. Finally, every boat should have some sort of navigational equipment. While some people may be taught how to navigate using the stars, this is useless if the sky is overcast. Have a compass of some sort on board so that every boat can find its way back to shore if needed. These tips are discussed in detail on this episode of "Informed" with Rob Lowe.

"Informed" with Rob Lowe is reviewed by professionals to ensure the show meets quality standards prior to dissemination for national broadcast. The show has received a wide variety of recognition of its superior programming.