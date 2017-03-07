Realvolve, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Jon Yourkin, who will be filling the role of Demand Generation Engineer. Jon will be responsible for driving the company’s growth objectives and lead end-to-end inbound marketing strategies by designing, executing, and delivering high impact, ROI-driven demand generation programs. With a biological sciences background, Yourkin brings a data-based approach to marketing by utilizing the metrics-driven, process-oriented lens through which he was trained to see the world.

“Jon’s work is imbued with his warm personality,” says Dale Warner, COO of Realvolve. “His experience shows a great understanding of how to use technology and processes to supplement tried and true relationship building strategies. We couldn’t have found a better ambassador to help Realvolve continue our education and relationship building outreach within the Real Estate Industry.”

“I’m honored for the opportunity to contribute to the impact Realvolve’s technology is making in the real estate industry,” said Jon Yourkin. “Data and technology are transforming around us—enabling growth, enhancing social relationships between people, and improving simplicity in our daily interactions. It was enlightening to gain perspective with Dave Crumby and Dale Warner on why and how technology is amplifying the real estate industry. As a newcomer, I saw Realvolve as an enabling platform, so I’m excited to help contribute to the company's vision and ability to grow. It’s inspiring to see how we enable others to do great things!”

Originally from California, Jon Yourkin was most recently the Marketing Automation & Lead Nurturing manager for Wowza Media Systems in Golden, the live streaming SaaS technology behind Periscope and Facebook Live. Before that, Jon was the Marketing & Sales leader of MCN Healthcare, a SaaS based policy management platform. He’s also led multi-million dollar product lines and high performing marketing teams for General Electric on a global scale.

About Realvolve

Realvolve is a leading CRM/Workflow Platform that learns, automates, and helps agents build a thriving businesses. Realvolve is the first predictive customer relationship management system built specifically for real estate brokers and agents. Through the use of proprietary algorithms, Realvolve helps users build strong and sustainable businesses by leveraging the science of relationships. Realvolve is based in Denver, and was founded in 2014. Realvolve is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit https://realvolve.com, and connect on Twitter at @realvolve.com, and on Facebook at facebook.com/realvolve