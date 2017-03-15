While digitization is expected to open a $2.1 trillion global market opportunity by 2019, simultaneously, the cybersecurity market is projected to reach $100B in 2019.* Taking advantage of market growth necessitates understanding the numerous products and solutions available and is a leading cause of consumer confusion and network complexity. Broadleaf Group invited industry leaders to learn more about options available to them through a wide-range of Cisco products.

Concern regarding network control, security threats, increasing costs and ease of operation were topical points of discussion. Integration difficulties surrounding complex technologies, is a frustration that Broadleaf Group and Cisco address by reducing the level of complexity through new network opportunities. As enterprises continue to move to digitizing business, the industry continues to evolve and innovate in complimentary areas including software defined networking (SDN), SDN controllers, network function virtualization (NFV), open API’s, cloud management and other analytical innovations. To continue to reduce risk, security needs to be embedded at all levels of the hardware and software solution.

Organizations continue to adapt, simplify and analyze all while keeping network security at the forefront of new solutions. Broadleaf Group discussed how integrating multiple areas of operation into more feasible and consumable solutions, clients can receive the benefits of a secure software strategy throughout the entire network. Duane Smith, VP of Sales and Marketing added, “Attackers today are more pervasive, persistent and proficient than ever at evading and disrupting traditional security infrastructures. Our goal is to inform and provide options for our clients, so they have the visibility and protection needed to secure their systems.”

Broadleaf Group, a Cisco Gold partner, works within the changing network landscape to offer client solutions that:



Lower risk with a 99.2% Security Effectiveness rating.

Optimize business through app and device enabled awareness and increased roaming.

Reduce complexity through flexible deployment options and security architectures that are simple, open and work with other solutions for easier management.

