Editors may recall Anne's Wafula-Strike's embarrassing and emotionally devastating experience on a CrossCountry train before Christmas.

As a result of being left without the use of a toilet on a long journey, Anne is increasing her campaigning efforts for better services for those with disabilities and accessibility needs. Legislation alone is clearly not enough.

Anne would love to tell everyone about a new initiative, therefore, called Purple Hound, that aims to improve accessibility standards and make products and services available to everyone, whatever their accessibility needs.

"For national Disability Access Day (10-12 March), I am putting my support behind Purple Hound and the launch of its national sticker scheme to raise awareness of accessibility issues and improve standards. Anyone can display a Purple Hound sticker to commit to trying to make a positive change. For venues that deliver good or great accessibility, we will be awarding 1-5 stars and a special ‘Sound as a Hound’ award for exceptional efforts to improve accessibility against the odds."

Anne's personal passion for Purple Hound is accentuated by the fact that the launch charity behind it is British Polio Fellowship, a charity dear to Anne's heart as she had Polio and is now suffering the effects of Post Polio Syndrome (PPS), like 120,000 other UK Polio survivors.

Anne would be pleased to be interviewed this Thursday or Sunday to explain Purple Hound and why she is backing it. Anne can be contacted on the usual mobile number (if you have it already), or via info(at)purplehound.org.uk.

Anne Wafula-Strike MBE