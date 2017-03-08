AIS Health and Magellan Rx Management today announced “Medical Pharmacy Trend Report, Seventh Edition: Manage the Trends and Complexity of Provider-Administered Drugs,” a complimentary March 22 webinar. In this hour-long program, executives from Magellan Rx will provide insights from the seventh edition of their Medical Pharmacy Trend Report™, a leading source for key trends and benchmarking statistics of one of the nation’s largest drivers of specialty pharmacy spend, provider-administered infusible or injectable medical benefit drugs.

The Medical Pharmacy Trend ReportTM includes primary payer survey and secondary paid claims data to examine management trends and provider dynamics impacting the medical benefit drug landscape. During the webinar, Kristen Reimers, RPh, and Casey Stockman, PharmD, Magellan Rx’s Vice Presidents of Medical Pharmacy Strategy, will discuss the report’s key findings, including:



Valuable medical pharmacy market intelligence from payer survey responses and health plan data

Industry-leading analytics to identify and highlight key contributors of medical specialty spend

Insight and impact of recent medical benefit drug approvals and the medical specialty pipeline

For more information, and to register, visit https://aishealth.com/sponsored/magellan-webinar-0317.

About Magellan Rx Management

Magellan Rx Management is a full-service PBM that expands beyond traditional core services to help its customers and members solve complex pharmacy challenges by connecting them to the people, technology and information they need to make smarter healthcare decisions. Magellan Rx Management is leading the next evolution of PBMs by using a value-driven approach that moves past the traditional volume-focused thinking to deliver true value-driven solutions, including targeted clinical programs, powerful member and provider engagement strategies, advanced analytics and expert specialty pharmacy management capabilities. As pioneers in managing specialty spend under both the pharmacy and medical benefit, Magellan Rx Management is effectively-positioned to continue delivering thought-leading solutions in this complex and rapidly growing area of healthcare to help people live healthier lives.

About AIS Health

AIS Health is a publishing and information company that has served the health care industry for more than 30 years. AIS Health’s mission is to provide objective and relevant business and strategic information for health care executives, by developing highly targeted news, data and analysis for managers at health insurance companies, pharmaceutical organizations, providers, purchasers and other health care industry stakeholders. AIS Health, which maintains journalistic independence from its parent company, MMIT, is committed to integrity in reporting and bringing transparency to health industry data. Learn more at https://AISHealth.com and https://AISHealthData.com.