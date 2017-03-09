RecruitMilitary, the national leader in helping employers connect with high-quality veteran talent, announced the finalists for the 2017 Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military today. The MVE recognition serves to help military-experienced job seekers identify the top employers to target for civilian careers. MVEs are selected annually based on those employers whose recruiting, training, and retention plans best serve military service members and veterans. The award marks its ninth edition in 2017.

“One of the greatest challenges facing veterans today is the smooth transition from military service to the civilian workforce,” said Clyde Thomas, SFC (R) USA, a recruiter with presenting sponsor Vinnell Arabia. “Military veterans are the fabric of Vinnell Arabia, dating back over 40 years. The members of the Vinnell Arabia veteran workforce have deeply established values and professionalism from their military service that are the hallmark of their outstanding performance.”

The MVE finalist companies are:



Accenture

Amgen

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Aviation Training Consulting, LLC (ATC)

Bank of America

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

Benco Dental

Bluehawk, LLC

Boeing Company, The

Booking.com

Booz Allen Hamilton

CACI International Inc.

Caliber Home Loans

Capital One

Capitol Guard & Patrol, Inc.

Capstone Corporation

CarMax, Inc.

Carmeuse Lime & Stone

Caterpillar Inc.

Celadon Trucking Services, Inc.

City of Cincinnati Police Department

CN-Rail

Comcast NBCUniversal

Constellis

CoreCivic

Cotiviti

DaVita HealthCare Partners

Deloitte

Duquesne Light Company

Eaton

Ecolab Inc.

Exelon Corporation

Farmers Insurance

FDM Group

Federal Acquisition Strategies, LLC

First Command Financial Services, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care North America

G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc.

GE

GEO Group, Inc., The

Greencastle Associates Consulting, LLP

Halfaker and Associates, LLC

HCA, Hospital Corporation of America

Hilton

Home Depot, The

Humana, Inc.

Hyundai Motor America

JDog

Kaiser Permanente

KBRwyle

Koch Industries, Inc.

Leidos

Level 3 Communications

ManTech International Corporation

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Measure

Navy Federal Credit Union

New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Northwell Health

Northwestern Mutual Los Angeles

Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC

Pearl Interactive Network, Inc.

Phoenix Protective Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Puget Sound Energy

Quality Distribution Inc.

Quicken Loans

Roehl Transport, Inc.

Roush

Ryder

Sallyport

Schneider

Sears Holdings Corporation

SEI Investments

Southwest Airlines

Sprung Services, Inc.

State Street

Summit Midstream Partners

TMC Transportation

Total Quality Logistics

U.S. Bank

United Rentals, Inc.

Unites States Postal Service

USA Truck, Inc.

USAA

Veterans United Home Loans

Vinnell Arabia

Walmart Transportation 7838

Werner Enterprises

Whelan Security

Whitestone Group, Inc.

Windstream Holdings, Inc

Xcel Energy

YRC Freight

“Hiring veterans just makes good business sense,” said Peter Gudmundsson, President of RecruitMilitary. “It is evident that companies across the country see the value that veteran talent brings to the table by this year’s list of MVEs. I congratulate each of the finalists on their veteran hiring strategies and for their selection."

The 2017 Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military presented by Vinnell Arabia was open to all U.S.-based companies. Winners will be selected from this pool of finalist companies and will be announced in May. In observance of Armed Forces Day, the annual list of MVEs will be released in the May/June issue of RecruitMilitary’s Search & Employ® magazine.

Prior to the 2017 application opening, the MVE recognition was produced by CivilianJobs.com. All previous winners can be found in the MVE Winner Archive section at http://RecruitMilitary.com/MVE.

To be notified about the opening of the 2018 MVE application, email MVE(at)recruitmilitary(dot)com.

About MVE

The RecruitMilitary Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military serves to help military-experienced job seekers identify the top employers to target for civilian careers. MVEs are selected annually based on those employers whose recruiting, training and retention plans best serve military service members and veterans. RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.