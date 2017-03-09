Loveland, OH (PRWEB) March 09, 2017
RecruitMilitary, the national leader in helping employers connect with high-quality veteran talent, announced the finalists for the 2017 Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military today. The MVE recognition serves to help military-experienced job seekers identify the top employers to target for civilian careers. MVEs are selected annually based on those employers whose recruiting, training, and retention plans best serve military service members and veterans. The award marks its ninth edition in 2017.
“One of the greatest challenges facing veterans today is the smooth transition from military service to the civilian workforce,” said Clyde Thomas, SFC (R) USA, a recruiter with presenting sponsor Vinnell Arabia. “Military veterans are the fabric of Vinnell Arabia, dating back over 40 years. The members of the Vinnell Arabia veteran workforce have deeply established values and professionalism from their military service that are the hallmark of their outstanding performance.”
The MVE finalist companies are:
- Accenture
- Amgen
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Aviation Training Consulting, LLC (ATC)
- Bank of America
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
- Benco Dental
- Bluehawk, LLC
- Boeing Company, The
- Booking.com
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- CACI International Inc.
- Caliber Home Loans
- Capital One
- Capitol Guard & Patrol, Inc.
- Capstone Corporation
- CarMax, Inc.
- Carmeuse Lime & Stone
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Celadon Trucking Services, Inc.
- City of Cincinnati Police Department
- CN-Rail
- Comcast NBCUniversal
- Constellis
- CoreCivic
- Cotiviti
- DaVita HealthCare Partners
- Deloitte
- Duquesne Light Company
- Eaton
- Ecolab Inc.
- Exelon Corporation
- Farmers Insurance
- FDM Group
- Federal Acquisition Strategies, LLC
- First Command Financial Services, Inc.
- Fresenius Medical Care North America
- G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc.
- GE
- GEO Group, Inc., The
- Greencastle Associates Consulting, LLP
- Halfaker and Associates, LLC
- HCA, Hospital Corporation of America
- Hilton
- Home Depot, The
- Humana, Inc.
- Hyundai Motor America
- JDog
- Kaiser Permanente
- KBRwyle
- Koch Industries, Inc.
- Leidos
- Level 3 Communications
- ManTech International Corporation
- Marsh & McLennan Companies
- Measure
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
- Northwell Health
- Northwestern Mutual Los Angeles
- Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC
- Pearl Interactive Network, Inc.
- Phoenix Protective Corporation
- Procter & Gamble
- Puget Sound Energy
- Quality Distribution Inc.
- Quicken Loans
- Roehl Transport, Inc.
- Roush
- Ryder
- Sallyport
- Schneider
- Sears Holdings Corporation
- SEI Investments
- Southwest Airlines
- Sprung Services, Inc.
- State Street
- Summit Midstream Partners
- TMC Transportation
- Total Quality Logistics
- U.S. Bank
- United Rentals, Inc.
- Unites States Postal Service
- USA Truck, Inc.
- USAA
- Veterans United Home Loans
- Vinnell Arabia
- Walmart Transportation 7838
- Werner Enterprises
- Whelan Security
- Whitestone Group, Inc.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc
- Xcel Energy
- YRC Freight
“Hiring veterans just makes good business sense,” said Peter Gudmundsson, President of RecruitMilitary. “It is evident that companies across the country see the value that veteran talent brings to the table by this year’s list of MVEs. I congratulate each of the finalists on their veteran hiring strategies and for their selection."
The 2017 Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military presented by Vinnell Arabia was open to all U.S.-based companies. Winners will be selected from this pool of finalist companies and will be announced in May. In observance of Armed Forces Day, the annual list of MVEs will be released in the May/June issue of RecruitMilitary’s Search & Employ® magazine.
Prior to the 2017 application opening, the MVE recognition was produced by CivilianJobs.com. All previous winners can be found in the MVE Winner Archive section at http://RecruitMilitary.com/MVE.
To be notified about the opening of the 2018 MVE application, email MVE(at)recruitmilitary(dot)com.
About MVE
The RecruitMilitary Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military serves to help military-experienced job seekers identify the top employers to target for civilian careers. MVEs are selected annually based on those employers whose recruiting, training and retention plans best serve military service members and veterans. RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.