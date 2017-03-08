EMR integration solutions, such as Integr8, help to bring many pertinent sources of data together to present a more complete picture of the patient that can be mutually beneficial for the patient, provider, and payer

Pulse8 is driven to improve the efficiency of provider and patient engagement initiatives and the confidence of gap closure efforts by adopting innovative data acquisition methodologies and incorporating additional data sets. Electronic Medical Record (EMR) integration represents a quantum leap forward in this vein and Pulse8 is working with the leading EMR vendors in order to help payors and providers share data more efficiently, communicate more effectively, and ultimately address the myriad of quality measures and chronic disease gaps more completely.

Integr8 utilizes advanced IT protocols to unite an ever-growing number of leading EMR systems with our Reveal8 engine to enable the bi-directional exchange of data: Integr8 embeds advanced analytics into the provider’s workflow and extracts patient data from the Provider’s EMR. Embedding analytics into the EMR enables the payor to push alerts to the provider for the closure of gaps in documentation, coding, and quality directly in the clinical setting. Getting data directly from the EMR enables the payor to leverage the EMR’s expansive data set and reduce the number of unnecessary interventions ultimately removing waste. Regardless of the direction of the data flow, the benefits are the same: greater efficiency for all parties and reduced administrative demands on your busy network providers.

“As providers, ACOs, and health plans take on more risk, there is a pressing need for care givers to have data at the point of care that help them identify and act on verified conditions or suspected conditions.” According to Pulse8’s VP of Product Strategy, Mark Brooks, “EMR integration solutions, such as Integr8, help to bring many pertinent sources of data together to present a more complete picture of the patient that can be mutually beneficial for the patient, provider, and payer.”

Key features to integrating with EMRs through Integr8:



Improved Revenue from closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality directly in the clinical setting

Reduced Administrative Expense by exchanging data more efficiently

Improved Quality Bonuses from tighter and more timely interaction with providers

Reduced Audit Risk by confirming conditions directly through the medical record

Healthier Provider Relations from embedding analytics and collecting data via the least intrusive means possible

Integr8 is the latest and boldest step in Pulse8’s ongoing journey to provide payors and risk-bearing entities with the most pragmatic gap closure solution available anywhere.

Pulse8 is the only Healthcare Analytics and Technology Company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment and Quality Management programs. We enable health plans and at-risk providers to achieve the greatest financial impact in the ACA Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. By combining advanced analytic methodologies with extensive health plan experience, Pulse8 has developed a suite of uniquely pragmatic solutions that are revolutionizing risk adjustment and quality. Pulse8’s flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member and provider activities so our clients can apply the most cost-effective and appropriate interventions for closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality. For more company information, please contact Scott Filiault at (732) 570-9095, visit us at http://www.Pulse8.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pulse8News.