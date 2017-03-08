Over the next year we will grow our support for women, organizations, and efforts on the front line of advancing change through a range of innovative programs.

At a time when women's rights are being undermined by new policy restrictions, Omega Institute joins in solidarity with millions of people around the world in celebrating International Women's Day (IWD) to call for stepping up bold action for change rather than rolling back decades of advancement for gender equality.

“As an educational institution we have seen more than 600,000 women come through our doors over the past 40 years. We have witnessed their struggles and triumphs, which led us to create the Omega Women's Leadership Center (OWLC) in 2012, and guided us in shaping an entire curriculum designed to support women leaders in learning how to ‘Do Power Differently,’” said Carla Goldstein, chief external affairs officer at Omega and co-founder of the OWLC. “Over the next year we will grow our support for women, organizations, and efforts on the front line of advancing change through a range of innovative programs.”

IWD began at the turn of the 20th century in a global effort to bring attention to the unfair working conditions of women, build support for universal suffrage, and end gender discrimination. While much progress has been made since then, there is much left to do, and many women, particularly women of color and poor and working class women, have been left behind in the gains achieved.

“The emphasis of this year’s celebration is on bringing attention to women’s economic inequality,” said Goldstein. “It’s time to make deeper strides in closing the gender pay gap and recognizing women’s unpaid care and domestic work. We also have to do more to create economic policies for job creation, poverty reduction, and sustainable, inclusive growth that serves the needs of women.”

On March 8, 2017, Omega and the OWLC will participate in two events:

1) A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN, a Women’s March Initiative, to take international collective action for equity, justice, and human rights for women. As a nonprofit organization working on behalf of these issues, Omega has created a paid “Civic Participation” personal day off for any employee who wishes to honor this day.

2) “MAKE IT HAPPEN: Celebrate International Women’s Day,” an initiative of New York’s Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Leadership Alliance, to educate people on women’s issues, inspire action, and create pathways for involvement.

For more information visit eOmega.org, and follow Omega on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Google+. #IWD2017 #BeBoldForChange #DayWithoutAWoman #OWLC #DoPowerDifferently

About Omega Institute for Holistic Studies

Founded in 1977, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is the nation’s most trusted source for wellness and personal growth. As a nonprofit organization, Omega offers diverse and innovative educational experiences that inspire an integrated approach to personal and social change. Located on 250 acres in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes more than 23,000 people to its workshops, conferences, and retreats in Rhinebeck, New York, and at exceptional locations around the world. eOmega.org