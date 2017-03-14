ODU AMC® High-Density

ODU, a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance connector solutions and cable assemblies is announcing its smaller-lighter-faster advanced connector solution portfolio designed for soldier-worn communication systems and handheld military radios.

ODU AMC® High-Density is a miniature connector created in response to all the requirements of the line-of-sight communication, radio technology for army and navy systems, satellite and first responders. These types of applications include helmet-mounted cameras, headsets, computer/PAN, GPS, body diagnostic sensors, wrist-worn displays, handheld, portable and push-to-talk soldier communication systems.

Today, size, weight and power demands are transforming the military electronics industry. The ODU AMC® product portfolio was designed to address these market needs by providing solutions that offer up to 70% smaller and lighter connectors, high data transfer capability (USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0 and Ethernet CAT5+CAT6A), IP68 water protection with an option for submersion up to 20M, high shock and vibration resistance, non-reflective and RoHS compliant surfaces, flex terminated solutions, metal robust housings, high reliability and easy handling, and extensive power (SwaP) capabilities.

ODU provides also an advanced portfolio of value added services such as fast sample availability, rapid prototyping and product development, local one-to-one technical support and expertise, controlled, high-reliability manufacturing, cable assembly integrated solutions, all factory direct.

For more product information go to: http://www.odu-usa.com or http://www.militaryconnectorsolutions.com