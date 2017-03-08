“I don’t know how we would be running our company without Ctuit right now.” – Adam Goldberg, Founder and CEO, Fresh Brothers

About Fresh Brothers

Fresh Brothers is a fast-growing pizza chain that was launched in Los Angeles by Adam and Debbie Goldberg in 2008. The chain currently has 17 stores in the southern California region, and is projected to reach 50 in the next 4-5 years. Fresh Brothers prides itself on being “different from your average pizza joint.” They serve a premium product to a customer base that expects a high-quality pizza and great service.

Business Challenges

Fresh Brothers, even though vastly successful, needed additional business analytics and information from their POS system to assist them with their projected growth. They were also in search for a way to streamline their overall accounting systems, as well as a means to provide their management team with the necessary reporting tools to excel in each of their positions. With those needs in mind, they came to Ctuit in 2015.

The Solution

“Ctuit ties together all of our stores in numerous different reporting packages,” says Adam Goldberg. Instead of looking at each store individually, and then trying to combine and analyze the data manually, Ctuit reports on all stores both individually and as an entire company. “Ctuit doesn’t report just sales, but sales vs labor, labor by position, comp sales over previous periods, over previous years. These are tools that the POS system was unable to package for us in a consolidated reporting package, but these strategic and tactical decisions are now easily attainable for us by Ctuit.”

Ctuit’s reporting packages now provide Fresh Brothers the ability to look at company data from many different aspects.

The Results

Ctuit and Fresh Brothers have been working hand in hand to accomplish the chains’ projected growth. “I don’t know how we would be running our company without Ctuit right now,” stated Goldberg. “The company went years without a consolidated system and relied just on the POS. Once we put Ctuit in place, the information seemed to be endless. We are constantly finding new reports in the system that benefit the overall productivity of our business.” By transitioning from their past system to Ctuit, Fresh Brothers has saved “100’s of hours per month” by compiling data in spreadsheets that are now available in Ctuit with the click of a button.

Adam Goldberg logs into Ctuit every morning. “My day starts with OTF to review daily sales. Within the first hour of my day, I’m on my computer going through dashboards, key info and reports.” Intraday polling allows Goldberg and his staff to watch sales throughout the day, targeting labor to ensure that managers are properly staffing or cutting labor based on sales trends. The intraday polling information then flows to their dashboards.

Fresh Brothers uses multiple dashboards depending on the users’ job classification within the company. Financing, CEO, district managers, store managers, and general managers all have their own custom dashboard, created to provide them crucial data pertaining to their position. Utilizing multiple dashboards also provides security clearances that are important to protect the corporate information within their structure.

Since integrating Ctuit, Fresh Brothers has seen much tighter labor control, specifically due to the forecasting tool. All managers utilize the Ctuit forecasting module on a daily basis. “The Ctuit forecasting module has given our store managers the means to forecast our daily sales, which they can then staff for appropriate labor. It is also a great mechanism for upper management, to ensure they are sticking to their daily scheduled labor,” said Goldberg. He then went on to say, “Through the forecasting module, we are seeing a reduction in our labor cost because we are scheduling much more accurately. When we are scheduling more accurately, we are saving money.”

In conjunction with the forecasting module, Fresh Brothers uses the Ctuit Labor Scheduling module and the On The Fly™ mobile app. “An outstanding function of Labor Scheduling is that every manager can see their schedules on their phone with On The Fly™. We too at the corporate level can see what is happening with each store’s schedule at any moment from a mobile device.” With so many controls related to PCI compliance, Fresh Brothers no longer requires the same behaviors when logging into their POS. “Ctuit and OTF allow us to do all of the old functions of logging into our POS and more, while still staying compliant with federal regulations,” said Goldberg.

Another Ctuit tool that Fresh Brothers have found success with is the Manager Log. The Manager Log allows for district managers and corporate offices to get a snapshot of what happened on a given day, from the store manager’s point of view.

“We require all managers and general managers to record multiple entries a day in the log.” Fresh Brothers has their managers input these notes to use for forecasting sales and labor into the next year. “That way our stores will be better equipped to prepare for one of the busiest days of the year, such as the Super Bowl and Valentine’s day.” In addition, the staffing portion of the Manager Log allows for Fresh Brothers to keep an online employee file. “We can keep track of employees for disciplinary reasons, sick days, vacation days, as well as positive comments. This gives us a snapshot of our employees’ behaviors.”

Fresh Brothers is in the beginning stages of employing Ctuit’s Cost of Goods Sold Suite. Once they embark with the COGS modules, Fresh Brothers will be utilizing nearly all of Ctuit’s modules. Ctuit is looking forward to assisting Fresh Brothers’ projected growth in the oncoming years, and to continue their nurturing of the Ctuit-Fresh Brothers relationship. “I would highly recommend to someone who is not using a system like Ctuit with their POS – install the system and see how much data there is in your POS that you are not using due to difficulty. Ctuit brings all that data to light for your company and makes your information gathering much easier,” concluded Goldberg.

About Ctuit Software

