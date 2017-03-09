Many of the most influential governing and lead plan sponsor investors from the institutional investment industry will be providing their valued insights at the Pension Bridge Annual Conference in San Francisco. The industry’s only controlled attendance structured event will be held on April 18th and 19th at Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco. The exclusive conference will attract over 225 pension plans, corporate funds, foundations, endowments and consultants, while limiting the investment manager firms.

Jim Keohane, President and CEO of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, will be the keynote speaker. The leader of the $47.72 billion plan (U.S. Dollars), will be discussing the success of the Canadian Model with assets being managed internally. Mr. Keohane’s HOOPP Toronto-based plan is well positioned with a funded ratio of 122% and statistical outperformance of a 9.32% 10-year return rate. With returns that have far exceeded every U.S. state pension plan over the past decade, Mr. Keohane will discuss the benefits that could be necessary for pension fiscal sustainability and the long-term fund management process.

Staying on the governance side, highly regarded leaders from the industry will be speaking on the Executive Director/CEO Roundtable Panel. Steve Yoakum of the Public School & Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri, David Wescoe from San Diego County Employees Retirement Association, Brian Guthrie of Teacher Retirement System of Texas and Ruth Ryerson with Wyoming Retirement System will be discussing various topics that will provide an industry health status check-up. Panel moderator and the President of Wilshire Consulting, Andrew Junkin, will be pitching the group questions on demographics, defined contribution plan considerations, efforts to cut investment costs, best governance practices and future industry expectations.

Switching over to the investment side, an impressive group of Chief Investment Officers will be anchoring the event for the CIO Roundtable Panel. Christopher Ailman of California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS), Tom Tull of Employees Retirement System of Texas, John Skjervem of Oregon State Treasury and Craig Husting with Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri will join together to discuss various risks, allocations and macro-based approaches for the current low growth, low return and high valuation environment. The panelists’ plans currently have over $330 billion in assets under management combined. The session will be moderated by Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting’s Head of Public Pension Funds and Partner, Kristen Doyle.

The Pension Bridge is an innovative company offering educational conferences of the highest quality to the institutional investment community. The Pension Bridge will be providing an impressive and influential speaker faculty in a controlled attendance setting. The company strives to serve the industry by providing influential insights and concepts at their events while building beneficial relationships between pension plans, consultants and investment managers.